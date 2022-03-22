EU approves security plan with rapid response force

March 22 (UPI) -- As Russia wages war in Europe, lawmakers of the European Union approved an ambitious plan to bolster the bloc's security and defense policy that includes establishing a rapid troop deployment capability.

The 27-member bloc's defense and foreign affairs ministers approved the so-called Strategic Compass during a joint session on Monday to establish a force of up to 5,000 troops that can be rapidly deployed to combat various military crises nations in the union may face.

The security plan, which sets out goals to be achieved over the next five to 10 years, also ensures 200 fully equipped Common Defense and Security Policy mission experts can be deployed into "complex environments" within 30 days, that regular live exercises on land and sea are conducted and that military mobility is enhanced.

It also instructs the EU to boost intelligence analysis capacities, develop teams to detect and respond to hybrid threats, create a foreign information manipulation and interference toolbox, strengthen its maritime military, increase defense spending and reinforce relationships with NATO, the United Nations and regional partners .

"I don't want to abuse the word 'historic' that we use a lot in Brussels, but it is certainly a turning point for the European Union as a security provider and much important step for the European Common Security and Defense Policy," Josep Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security, said during a press conference after the policy was adopted.

"I think that the adoption of this document sends a strong signal of unity and resolve, and it comes at a very, very, very important moment because we certainly need to increase our capacities on security and defense."

The policy was approved following two years of work but comes at a time of heightened worries of military conflict in Europe as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

Borrell said that the new policy will not be an answer to the Ukraine war, but that conflict haa show that Europea is in danger.

"We started working two years ago but it is very timely, very timely that we approved this Strategic Compass in a moment in which every citizen in Europe can understand the purpose of the document who wants to increase the strength of the European Union as a security provider," he said.

Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia's minister of foreign affairs, said the policy will arm the EU with the tools to become "a real geopolitical defense and security player" with NATO.

"It's only the beginning of the journey," he tweeted. "Much will depend on how successfully we support Ukraine against Russia's aggression."