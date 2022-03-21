Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2022 / 3:45 AM

Ukraine rejects Russia's demand to surrender besieged port city

By Darryl Coote
Ukraine rejects Russia's demand to surrender besieged port city
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has rejected Russia's demand that they surrender Mariupol, which has been under Russian attack since the start of the month. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol in exchange for humanitarian corridors, saying the Kremlin was holding its citizens hostage.

Russia's Ministry of Defense on Sunday had issued Ukraine a 5 a.m. deadline to surrender the strategic southern port city in exchange for the opening of eastern and western humanitarian corridors, according to state-run RIA Novosti.

Advertisement

Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol were an "historic choice" to either lay down their arms or side with "bandits" and be subjected to a "military tribunal" greater than that they have already experienced, the military said.

In response, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainska Pravda that she rejected Moscow's offer in writing.

RELATED Some workers at Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear facility allowed to rotate out

"There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," she said. "I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open a corridor."

Russia had made the offer to Ukraine in an eight-page letter, which was said to have also been delivered to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"This is a conscious manipulation and a real hostage taking of people," she said.

Advertisement
RELATED Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators

In its ultimatum, Russia offered to open humanitarian corridors from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday and that representatives from the U.N., Red Cross and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe would be invited to oversee the operation.

Despite the lack of corridors, the Mariupol City Council said it has so far been able to evacuate more than 39,400 people from the city by private transport over the past week as Russia continued its shelling of the port city in Donetsk region.

The officials said on its official Telegram page that Russia bombed an art school in the city Sunday where some 400 people were sheltering.

RELATED Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in his nightly address on Sunday that they will shoot down the pilot responsible.

"There were no military positions. There were about 400 civilians. Mostly women and children, the elderly," he said. "They are under the debris. We do not know how many are alive at the moment."

Vereshchuk added in a separate address that 50 buses will be dispatched Monday to evacuate more citizens of Mariupol, which has been under Russian attack since March 1.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

3 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks off New Zealand
World News // 2 hours ago
3 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks off New Zealand
March 21 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead and two others are still missing after a fishing boat they were aboard sunk off the northern coast of New Zealand, authorities said Monday.
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
World News // 13 hours ago
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
March 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases increased only 4% worldwide in the past week but some nations in Europe, including Italy with a 43% rise and France at 36%, have experienced surges.
Some workers at Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear facility allowed to rotate out
World News // 11 hours ago
Some workers at Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear facility allowed to rotate out
March 20 (UPI) -- Some staff at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant were allowed to leave on Sunday after being forced to remain at the facility nearly a month after it was seized by Russian forces.
Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators
World News // 12 hours ago
Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators
March 20 (UPI) -- Crowds gathered in Ukraine to protest the detention of the deputy mayor of Enerhodar while protesters blocked traffic at the Poland-Belarus border and Russia continued to arrest demonstrators against the invasion.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
World News // 13 hours ago
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
March 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners burst through the gates of a cemetery in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak as Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky was buried on Sunday.
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
World News // 13 hours ago
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
March 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday warned Russia that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would violate international law.
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
World News // 15 hours ago
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
March 20 (UPI) -- An estimated 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes amid the Russian invasion, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Sunday.
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to negotiate a peaceful end to the invasion ito avoid "a third World War."
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
March 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday escalated his condemnation of Russia while calling the invasion of Ukraine a "senseless massacre" in an address to visitors at St. Peter's Square.
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
March 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement