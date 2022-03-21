Ukraine rejects Russia's demand to surrender besieged port city

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has rejected Russia's demand that they surrender Mariupol, which has been under Russian attack since the start of the month. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol in exchange for humanitarian corridors, saying the Kremlin was holding its citizens hostage. Russia's Ministry of Defense on Sunday had issued Ukraine a 5 a.m. deadline to surrender the strategic southern port city in exchange for the opening of eastern and western humanitarian corridors, according to state-run RIA Novosti. Advertisement

Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol were an "historic choice" to either lay down their arms or side with "bandits" and be subjected to a "military tribunal" greater than that they have already experienced, the military said.

In response, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainska Pravda that she rejected Moscow's offer in writing.

"There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," she said. "I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open a corridor."

Russia had made the offer to Ukraine in an eight-page letter, which was said to have also been delivered to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"This is a conscious manipulation and a real hostage taking of people," she said.

In its ultimatum, Russia offered to open humanitarian corridors from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday and that representatives from the U.N., Red Cross and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe would be invited to oversee the operation.

Despite the lack of corridors, the Mariupol City Council said it has so far been able to evacuate more than 39,400 people from the city by private transport over the past week as Russia continued its shelling of the port city in Donetsk region.

The officials said on its official Telegram page that Russia bombed an art school in the city Sunday where some 400 people were sheltering.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in his nightly address on Sunday that they will shoot down the pilot responsible.

"There were no military positions. There were about 400 civilians. Mostly women and children, the elderly," he said. "They are under the debris. We do not know how many are alive at the moment."

Vereshchuk added in a separate address that 50 buses will be dispatched Monday to evacuate more citizens of Mariupol, which has been under Russian attack since March 1.

