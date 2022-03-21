3 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks off New Zealand

Authorities in New Zealand said Monday that they were continuing to search for two people who were aboard a fishing boat that sank off the coast of North Cape on Sunday night. Image courtesy of Google Maps

March 21 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead and two others are still missing after a fishing boat they were aboard sunk off the northern coast of New Zealand, authorities said Monday. Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Center confirmed in a statement Monday that three bodies had been recovered amid search and rescue efforts that continue for two people still unaccounted for after a fishing vessel with 10 people on board sank Sunday night off North Cape, which is located near the northern tip of the Northland Peninsula. Advertisement

Five people were rescued, it said, stating they were winched from the waters and sent to Kaitaia Hospital in stable condition. They have all since been released.

"This is a significant rescue operation, with a number of agencies working together in the search," said Nick Burt, a spokesman for the rescue center.

Authorities said search and rescue operations were deployed after the vessel's emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The vessel was confirmed sunk at about 2:30 a.m. the next day during which two bodies were recovered by a helicopter with the third by a boat assisting with the water search.

The rescue center said the search operation was hampered Sunday night due to weather and poor visibility, conditions that have seen improved, Burt said.

"The weather conditions are more favorable today and we are completely focused on the search and rescue for the two people unaccounted for," he said.

The rescue center explained the active operation includes helicopters in the air and vessels on the water with ground crews combing the shoreline.