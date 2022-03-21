Advertisement
World News
March 21, 2022 / 1:44 AM

3 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks off New Zealand

By Darryl Coote
3 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks off New Zealand
Authorities in New Zealand said Monday that they were continuing to search for two people who were aboard a fishing boat that sank off the coast of North Cape on Sunday night. Image courtesy of Google Maps

March 21 (UPI) -- At least three people are dead and two others are still missing after a fishing boat they were aboard sunk off the northern coast of New Zealand, authorities said Monday.

Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Center confirmed in a statement Monday that three bodies had been recovered amid search and rescue efforts that continue for two people still unaccounted for after a fishing vessel with 10 people on board sank Sunday night off North Cape, which is located near the northern tip of the Northland Peninsula.

Advertisement

Five people were rescued, it said, stating they were winched from the waters and sent to Kaitaia Hospital in stable condition. They have all since been released.

"This is a significant rescue operation, with a number of agencies working together in the search," said Nick Burt, a spokesman for the rescue center.

RELATED U.S. identifies Marines killed during training flight in Norway

Authorities said search and rescue operations were deployed after the vessel's emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The vessel was confirmed sunk at about 2:30 a.m. the next day during which two bodies were recovered by a helicopter with the third by a boat assisting with the water search.

Advertisement

The rescue center said the search operation was hampered Sunday night due to weather and poor visibility, conditions that have seen improved, Burt said.

RELATED Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion

"The weather conditions are more favorable today and we are completely focused on the search and rescue for the two people unaccounted for," he said.

The rescue center explained the active operation includes helicopters in the air and vessels on the water with ground crews combing the shoreline.

RELATED Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium

Latest Headlines

Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
World News // 11 hours ago
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
March 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases increased only 4% worldwide in the past week but some nations in Europe, including Italy with a 43% rise and France at 36%, have experienced surges.
Some workers at Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear facility allowed to rotate out
World News // 9 hours ago
Some workers at Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear facility allowed to rotate out
March 20 (UPI) -- Some staff at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant were allowed to leave on Sunday after being forced to remain at the facility nearly a month after it was seized by Russian forces.
Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators
World News // 11 hours ago
Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators
March 20 (UPI) -- Crowds gathered in Ukraine to protest the detention of the deputy mayor of Enerhodar while protesters blocked traffic at the Poland-Belarus border and Russia continued to arrest demonstrators against the invasion.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
World News // 12 hours ago
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
March 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners burst through the gates of a cemetery in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak as Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky was buried on Sunday.
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
World News // 12 hours ago
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
March 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday warned Russia that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would violate international law.
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
World News // 13 hours ago
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
March 20 (UPI) -- An estimated 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes amid the Russian invasion, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Sunday.
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
World News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to negotiate a peaceful end to the invasion ito avoid "a third World War."
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
March 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday escalated his condemnation of Russia while calling the invasion of Ukraine a "senseless massacre" in an address to visitors at St. Peter's Square.
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
March 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
World News // 17 hours ago
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
March 20 (UPI) -- A car drove into a crowd of people planning to participate in a carnival parade in southern Belgium on Sunday morning, killing at least six and injuring several others, including 10 seriously, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement