World News
March 21, 2022 / 7:01 PM

Nations brace for wheat shortages due to war in Ukraine

By Daniel Uria
The International Rescue Committee warned Monday that shortages of wheat due to the war in Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters, will "drastically worsen" hunger levels. File Photo by Stewart Innes/UPI  | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Nations throughout the world are bracing for shortages and rising prices in wheat products as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Rescue Committee on Monday warned that food security in countries already facing severe levels of hunger will "drastically worsen" as the war in Ukraine diminishes global grain supplies, noting that countries across East Africa import more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

"Four consecutive seasons without adequate rainfall have seriously impacted crop harvests which millions of people across East Africa depend on for consumption and livelihoods," said Bob Kitchen, vice president of emergencies at rescue committee.

"At least 4 million Somalis are projected to face emergency levels of hunger by June of this year. Coupled with falling crop production disruptions in imports from Ukraine, this will further increase humanitarian need across East Africa."

Ukraine supplied 12% of global wheat before the war and was the world's largest producer of sunflower oil.

About two-thirds of the country's wheat exports was delivered before the invasion, and the rest has been blocked as a result of the conflict.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly set the price of commercially sold bread at 63 cents per 2.2 pounds (a kilogram) amid concern about the price of imported grain from Ukraine.

Egypt is the world's largest importer of wheat, bringing in about 60% of its grain from overseas, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for 80% of its imports in 2021.

In Indonesia, store owners reported concerns about a lack of supply of popular Indomie instant noodles, which are made from wheat flour mostly imported from Ukraine.

"People have been coming up to us and asking why there isn't any Indomie left," Indonesian minimarket employee Muhammad Nasir, told Al Jazeera.

"We still have stocks of some other brands, but Indomie is by far the most popular, and we have not had any new deliveries in recent weeks. We don't know what to tell them."

Ukraine exported nearly 3 million tons of wheat and meslin to Indonesia in 2020, with Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo warning that global food prices have risen as a result of the conflict.

"We must manage the economy carefully at this time," said Jokowi.

