This image shows the location of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake off Norway. Photo courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



March 21 (UPI) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake in the North Sea on Monday morning shook much of western Norway and parts of the Scottish Isles but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake's epicenter was 86 miles west of Floro, Norway, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Advertisement

The oil company Equinor said it shut its Snorre B platform as a precautionary measure because of the earthquake. The platform produces from 30,000 to 35,000 barrels of oil per day.

Equinor spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen said it was not clear when operations would start again.

"Our focus now is on the safety," Johannessen said, according to The Local.

The earthquake also was felt in Shetland and northern Scotland.

The British Geological Survey said that while there are from 200 to 300 earthquakes in Britain annually, most are under 3.0-magnitude.