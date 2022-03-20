Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia

By Adam Schrader
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 25. File Photo by Stephanie Lecocq

March 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday warned Russia that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would violate international law.

"Any use of chemical weapons would be a blatant and brutal violation of international law, the ban on the use of chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told NBC's Meet the Press.

"At the same time, we know that Russia has used chemical agents in Europe before, against their own political opponents and Russia has been facilitating and supporting the Assad regime in Syria, where chemical weapons has been used."

Stoltenberg added that NATO must prevent the "very bloody, ugly, horrific conflict" from escalating into a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia which could potentially involve the United States directly.

RELATED Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion

His comments come after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN that the United States would "respond aggressively" if Russia were to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"We are concerned that they may use chemical weapons in Ukraine," she said. "We have been clear, if they escalate to this level, we will respond aggressively to what they are doing."

Russian officials on Saturday tried to deflect from a possible chemical attack by claiming that Ukrainian "nationalists" would use such methods against Russian troops.

RELATED Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'

Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia's National Defense Management Center, claimed without evidence to Russian state media agency TASS had placed mines in ammonia and chlorine storage facilities.

Russia has been known to plant false flags in apparent attempts to justify its own use of such tactics.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday told CBS that Russian forces were "stalled" in Ukraine in with Putin "moving his forces into a woodchipper."

RELATED Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it had targeted ammunition and fuel depots in Ukraine with hypersonic missiles over the weekend, according to The New York Times. It would be the first time Russia had used such missiles if true, though whether the missiles were hypersonic has not been verified.

Austin said that the use of such missiles would not be a "game-changer" for Russia's outcome in the war.

"I think, again, the reason that he's resorting to using these types of weapons is because he's trying to reestablish some momentum," Austin said. "You kind of question why he would do this. Is he running low on precision-guided munitions?"

RELATED Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'

The Institute for the Study of War said in a report Saturday that Russian forces continue to make limited advances "but are very unlikely to be able to seize their objectives in this way."

"The doctrinally sound Russian response to this situation would be to end this campaign, accept a possibly lengthy operational pause, develop the plan for a new campaign, build up resources for that new campaign, and launch it when the resources and other conditions are ready," the report reads.

"The Russian military has not yet adopted this approach. It is instead continuing to feed small collections of reinforcements into an ongoing effort to keep the current campaign alive. We assess that that effort will fail."

Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
World News // 1 hour ago
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
March 20 (UPI) -- An estimated 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes amid the Russian invasion, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Sunday.
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
World News // 1 hour ago
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to negotiate a peaceful end to the invasion ito avoid "a third World War."
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
March 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday escalated his condemnation of Russia while calling the invasion of Ukraine a "senseless massacre" in an address to visitors at St. Peter's Square.
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
March 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
World News // 4 hours ago
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
March 20 (UPI) -- A car drove into a crowd of people planning to participate in a carnival parade in southern Belgium on Sunday morning, killing at least six and injuring several others, including 10 seriously, officials said.
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
World News // 16 hours ago
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
March 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared Brexit to Ukraine's defense against a Russian invasion in a speech on Saturday, claiming both decisions reflect an instinct to "choose freedom."
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian space agency Roscosmos fought back against reports that three Russian cosmonauts who wore yellow suits trimmed with blue while boarding the International Space Station on Friday did so in support of Ukraine.
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
World News // 17 hours ago
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
March 19 (UPI) -- Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, are being forcibly relocated to Russian territory against their will, according to a statement Saturday from the Mariupol City Council.
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
World News // 17 hours ago
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
March 19 (UPI) -- A man wielding a hatchet was restrained by worshippers at a mosque in Canada who held him until police were able to arrest him.
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
World News // 19 hours ago
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
March 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund warned Saturday that children fleeing the war in Ukraine are at a high risk for human trafficking and exploitation.
