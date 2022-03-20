Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators

By Adam Schrader
Crowds protest in Ukraine and Poland as Russia arrests more demonstrators
Crowds gathered in Ukraine to protest the detention of the deputy mayor of Enerhodar while protesters blocked traffic at the Poland-Belarus border and Russia continued to arrest demonstrators against the invasion. Photo courtesy Ivan Samoydyuk/Facebook

March 20 (UPI) -- Crowds gathered in Ukraine to protest the detention of the deputy mayor of Enerhodar while protesters blocked traffic at the Poland-Belarus border and Russia continued to arrest demonstrators against the invasion.

An estimated 1,500 protesters demonstrated against the detention of Ivan Samoydyuk by Russian forces on Sunday, according to pictures and videos posted to Facebook by his son.

Advertisement

"The occupiers, who did not get any cooperation from the city authorities, committed outright criminal acts. The first deputy mayor Ivan Samoydyuk has been kidnapped!" the deputy mayor's son, who is also named Ivan, posted.

"We do not know in what condition he is! We haven't been in touch since yesterday. And today we received confirmed information that he was cynically abducted!"

RELATED Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia

The younger Samoydyuk said in a follow-up post that Russian troops eventually showed up at the peaceful protest and "tried to capture several participants" before firing weapons into the air to disperse the crowd.

Enerhodar is near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russian forces took control of earlier this month. It is the country's second-largest nuclear energy facility.

The Ukraine protest came as dozens of protesters blocked trucks carrying goods from Poland to Belarus on Sunday leading to a 30-mile traffic backup, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement
RELATED Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion

At least 936 people were arrested on Sunday for protesting in 37 cities in Russia, according to the independent human rights watchdog OVD-Info.

The extent of protests in Russia have been difficult to document since Russian President Vladimir Putin approved laws criminalizing speaking out against the Russian military and targeting journalists who report what the government considers to be "false news" about the invasion.

However, OVD-Info said that more than 15,000 people have been arrested for protesting in Russia since the start of the invasion.

RELATED Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'

Luka Zatravkin, the son of artist Nikas Safronov, was arrested in Moscow last week for handcuffing himself to the entrance of a McDonald's restaurant while blaming Russia for their departure from the country, according to OVD-Info.

McDonald's and Starbucks had announced that they would close all of their locations in Russia over the ongoing "humanitarian crisis" in Ukraine. McDonald's has more than 800 stores in the country after becoming the first American chain restaurant to open during the end of the Soviet Union.

"Now we are being deprived of the very ideas of democracy and the values of human rights, showing that freedom is a fiction. Because politicians from world powers can take away our freedoms with the stroke of a pen," Zatravkin said in a post to Telegram.

Advertisement
RELATED Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school

"This is a real genocide of the common people, who are going to create unbearable living conditions. Because along with violent prohibitions, all our moral and social postulates collapse."

Earlier this month, a video posted to Twitter appeared to show police in St. Petersburg detaining Elena Osipova, a 77-year-old survivor of the siege of Leningrad in World War II.

Latest Headlines

Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
World News // 1 hour ago
Italy, France COVID-19 cases surge amd new sub-variant
March 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases increased only 4% worldwide in the past week but some nations in Europe, including Italy with a 43% rise and France at 36%, have experienced surges.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
World News // 1 hour ago
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky buried in Israel; hundreds break through cemetery borders
March 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners burst through the gates of a cemetery in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak as Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky was buried on Sunday.
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
World News // 1 hour ago
Chemical weapons would violate international law, NATO boss warns Russia
March 20 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday warned Russia that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would violate international law.
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
World News // 2 hours ago
Estimated 10 million Ukrainians forced to leave homes amid Russian invasion
March 20 (UPI) -- An estimated 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes amid the Russian invasion, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Sunday.
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to negotiate a peaceful end to the invasion ito avoid "a third World War."
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
March 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday escalated his condemnation of Russia while calling the invasion of Ukraine a "senseless massacre" in an address to visitors at St. Peter's Square.
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
March 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
World News // 6 hours ago
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
March 20 (UPI) -- A car drove into a crowd of people planning to participate in a carnival parade in southern Belgium on Sunday morning, killing at least six and injuring several others, including 10 seriously, officials said.
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
World News // 17 hours ago
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
March 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared Brexit to Ukraine's defense against a Russian invasion in a speech on Saturday, claiming both decisions reflect an instinct to "choose freedom."
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian space agency Roscosmos fought back against reports that three Russian cosmonauts who wore yellow suits trimmed with blue while boarding the International Space Station on Friday did so in support of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
Most medical debt to be removed from credit reports
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over wildfires in 11 counties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement