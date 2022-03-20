Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2022 / 9:11 AM

Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium

By Allen Cone
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
Festival participants known as Gilles dress up in traditional costumes and hats made of ostrich feathers for carnival celebrations in the streets of Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, on Sunday morning. Six people died when a car plowed into a carnival group. The parade was canceled after the incident. Photo bg Julien Warnan/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- A car drove into a crowd of people planning to participate in a carnival parade in southern Belgium on Sunday morning, killing at least six and injuring several others, including 10 seriously, officials said.

Police said a terror attack has been ruled out, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

"It is an accident, a tragic one. The car hit the group and tried to carry on but it was quickly stopped by the police," police spokeswoman Cristina Ianoco told the BBC. "The driver and the other people in the car have been detained."

The car drove at high-speed into about 60 people in the small town of Strépy-Bracquegnies, about 30 miles south of the capital Brussels.

Around 150 people were planning to participate in the annual folklore parade, involving costumes and drums, when the vehicle approached.

"What was supposed to be a great party turned into a tragedy," she added. "We are monitoring the situation closely."

"What was supposed to be a great party turned into a tragedy," she added. "We are monitoring the situation closely," Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

The parade was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a scene I never thought I'd see in my life," Fabrice Collignona, a reporter with RTL, said. "=Everyone was on the ground. People were screaming. There was music and smiles and three seconds later, it was screaming. It was horrible."

Read More

4 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey crash in Norway Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway Larger vehicles more likely to hit pedestrians during turns than cars, study shows

Latest Headlines

Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
World News // 11 hours ago
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
March 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared Brexit to Ukraine's defense against a Russian invasion in a speech on Saturday, claiming both decisions reflect an instinct to "choose freedom."
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian space agency Roscosmos fought back against reports that three Russian cosmonauts who wore yellow suits trimmed with blue while boarding the International Space Station on Friday did so in support of Ukraine.
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
World News // 12 hours ago
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
March 19 (UPI) -- Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, are being forcibly relocated to Russian territory against their will, according to a statement Saturday from the Mariupol City Council.
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
World News // 12 hours ago
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
March 19 (UPI) -- A man wielding a hatchet was restrained by worshippers at a mosque in Canada who held him until police were able to arrest him.
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
World News // 15 hours ago
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
March 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund warned Saturday that children fleeing the war in Ukraine are at a high risk for human trafficking and exploitation.
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 847 civilians since the war began and dozens of Ukrainian troops, the United Nations and local officials said Saturday.
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
World News // 19 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton canceled their scheduled trip to visit a cacao farm in Belize after local residents protested.
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021
World News // 19 hours ago
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- China reported its first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021 on Saturday amid an Omicron variant surge.
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
World News // 21 hours ago
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
March 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Moscow in a Saturday video message that it's time to negotiate peace.
4 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey crash in Norway
World News // 1 day ago
4 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey crash in Norway
March 19 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Marines aboard a military helicopter that crashed during training in Norway were confirmed killed Saturday by Norwegian officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement