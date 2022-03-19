Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace

By Sommer Brokaw
Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Moscow in a Saturday video message that it's time to negotiate peace.

Zelensky called for the negotiations on peace "without delay," warning that otherwise Russian losses would be "huge," in the video message posted to his Facebook page.

Advertisement

"Meaningful negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine -- meaningful, fair and without delay -- are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes.

"We have always insisted on negotiations," he continued. "We have always offered dialogue, offered solutions for peace ... And I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It's time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine.

RELATED 4 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey crash in Norway

"Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge, that several generations won't be enough to rebound," Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long falsely accused Ukraine of harboring neo-Nazi ideologies, made reference to those accusations when he laid out conditions for peace talks on a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Advertisement

Erdogan offered to bring Putin and Zelensky to Turkey for peace talks, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish newspaper Hurriyet on Saturday, according to CNN.

RELATED Clinton, Bush lay flowers outside Ukrainian church in Chicago

Kalin said Zelensky was ready for the meeting, but Putin laid out some conditions.

"The first is Ukraine's neutrality, that is, its renounce from NATO membership," Kalin told Hurriyet. "Second, disarmament and mutual security guarantees in the context of the Austrian model. Third, the process that the Russian side refers to as 'de-Nazification.' Fourth, removing obstacles to the widespread use of Russian language in Ukraine. It is understood that some progress has been made in the first four articles of the ongoing negotiations. It is too early to say that there is full agreement or that an agreement is about to be signed."

Kalin added that Putin also demanded two final conditions, which were "the most difficult issues." These conditions included the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the two "so-called" republics in Donbas.

RELATED Three-man Russian crew launches, headed to ISS

Putin has also reinforced his control over Russian domestic media, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

"The Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, detract from operational problems and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people," the update added.

Advertisement

Zelensky said in the video message that there were about 200,000 people -- approximately 100,000 on the streets and 95,000 people in the stadium -- at Friday's celebration in Moscow of Russia's annexation of Crimea eight years ago. He noted that the 200,000 number is the same as the number of Russian troops involved in the war against Ukraine that began Feb. 24.

RELATED Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's Stand with Ukraine fundraiser surpasses $30M

He added that 14,000 Russian troops have died in the war, and he used the stadium as a setting to paint a mental picture of the Russian casualties.

"Just imagine 14,000 corpses and tens of thousands of wounded and maimed people at that stadium in Moscow," Zelensky said. "There are already so many Russian losses as a result of this invasion. This is the price of war in a little more than three weeks. This war must end."

Zelensky also said in the video message that in Kyiv, the Sumy region and Chernihiv the army has stopped the occupiers.

RELATED Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

"The initial plan of the Russian military to seize our state failed. And its seems that they do not know what else can be done to us. It seems their military commanders are not able to offer their political leadership anything, but cruel and erroneous tactics to exhaust us, to exhaust Ukraine. Nothing but constant strikes at the civilian population, peaceful cities, people, children, missiles, air bombs, shelling ... Nothing but the destruction non-military infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, schools churches."

Advertisement

But this Russian military tactic has backfired by leading to more sanctions against them, and encouraging more people to join the antiwar coalition, he added.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the Independent she was "very skeptical" about the Kremlin's approach as Zelensky calls for peace talks and fears that Russia could use the peace talks as a period to prepare for more brutal attacks.

Zelensky also said in the video message that in Mariupol, more than 9,000 people have evacuated and 130 people have been rescued from the bomb shelter under the city's theater where hundreds had been seeking shelter.

He also announced that in general, more than 180,000 Ukrainians have been rescued by humanitarian corridors.

There are seven humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, six in the Sumy region and one in the Donetsk region, he said, but Russian occupiers continue to block humanitarian resources, which he called a "war crime."

Latest Headlines

Russia strikes barracks, munitions warehouse; dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia strikes barracks, munitions warehouse; dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed
March 19 (UPI) -- Dozens of Ukrainian troops were killed Saturday in a missile strike on army barracks in Mykolaiv, local officials said.
4 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey crash in Norway
World News // 2 hours ago
4 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey crash in Norway
March 19 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Marines aboard a military helicopter that crashed during training in Norway were confirmed killed Saturday by Norwegian officials.
Four U.S. Marines missing after Osprey crashes in Norway
World News // 13 hours ago
Four U.S. Marines missing after Osprey crashes in Norway
March 18 (UPI) -- A military aircraft carrying four U.S. Marines crashed in Norway on Friday while conducting a training mission, officials with Norway's armed forces said.
Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation
World News // 14 hours ago
Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation
March 18 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin gave a speech Friday marking the anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 during a rally in a stadium in Moscow.
Russian airstrikes target Kyiv and Lviv, near Ukraine-Poland border
World News // 1 day ago
Russian airstrikes target Kyiv and Lviv, near Ukraine-Poland border
March 18 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed shelling on several cities in Ukraine on Friday, including the capital Kyiv and Lviv, which has been a hub for refugees trying to escape the war and cross into Poland.
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry.
Ex-London cop who killed Sarah Everard faces indecent exposure charges
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-London cop who killed Sarah Everard faces indecent exposure charges
March 18 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday that former London police officer Wayne Couzens exposed himself in public multiple times last year just weeks before he abducted, raped and killed 33-year-old Sarah Everard.
IEA warns of oil supply shortage, offers plan to reduce consumption
World News // 1 day ago
IEA warns of oil supply shortage, offers plan to reduce consumption
March 18 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency said Friday that a shortage of oil supply worldwide tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be countered with specific actions that governments and citizens can take immediately.
Thailand to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions to spur busy tourism season
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions to spur busy tourism season
March 18 (UPI) -- Thailand announced Friday that it will scrap the need for a prearrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers in a push to revive its tourism industry ahead of the popular Songkran festival next month.
Sports appeals court rejects stay on Russia soccer ban by FIFA
World News // 1 day ago
Sports appeals court rejects stay on Russia soccer ban by FIFA
March 18 (UPI) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Friday rejected Russia's bid to freeze a decision by FIFA to ban all Russian soccer teams and clubs from its competitions, including the World Cup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia strikes barracks, munitions warehouse; dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed
Russia strikes barracks, munitions warehouse; dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Four U.S. Marines missing after Osprey crashes in Norway
Four U.S. Marines missing after Osprey crashes in Norway
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement