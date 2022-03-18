Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2022 / 10:06 PM

Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway

By Adam Schrader
Four U.S. Marines missing after helicopter crashes in Norway
U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, offload MV-22 Ospreys prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022 at Bodø Norway on Feb. 19. File Photo by Capt. Katrina Herrera/U.S. Marine Corps/DVIDS

March 18 (UPI) -- A military helicopter carrying four U.S. Marines crashed in Norway on Friday while conducting a training mission, officials with Norway's Armed Forces said.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center of Northern Norway (HRS) said in a statement that U.S. Marine Corps' MV-22B Osprey went missing south of Bodø around 6:26 p.m. local time, just after it was scheduled to land.

Advertisement

The helicopter was located near Gratadalen, a valley south of Bodo, around 9:17 p.m. local time, according to a statement from Norway's Armed Forces.

The conditions of the four Marines who were onboard the helicopter were not immediately known. The HRS said that it deployed a rescue helicopter and an Orion aircraft to conduct search and rescue operations but were not able to reach the crashed helicopter because of the weather conditions.

RELATED Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation

"Due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site from the air," officials said. "Police and rescue crews are now on their way into the area by foot and snowmobiles."

The incident was confirmed by the Marines' II Marine Expeditionary Force in a statement, noting that it was "aware of a mishap" involving the helicopter which was participating in Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Advertisement

"The aircraft Norwegian civil authorities are leading the search and rescue efforts at this time. We are grateful for their efforts and will assist them in the search and rescue in all manners possible," the statement reads.

RELATED SpaceX aims for late night Starlink launch

"Although the nature of military service is inherently dangerous, the safety of our Marines, Sailors, Allies and partners is our top priority."

NATO said in a statement that Cold Response 2022 is "a long-planned and regular exercise, which Norway hosts biannually."

"This year's exercise was announced over eight months ago," the statement reads. "It is not linked to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which NATO is responding to with preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory measures."

RELATED All-Black, all-female WWII army unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Latest Headlines

Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation
World News // 52 minutes ago
Putin gives speech marking anniversary of Crimea annexation
March 18 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin gave a speech Friday marking the anniversary of the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 during a rally in a stadium in Moscow.
Russian airstrikes target Kyiv and Lviv, near Ukraine-Poland border
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian airstrikes target Kyiv and Lviv, near Ukraine-Poland border
March 18 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed shelling on several cities in Ukraine on Friday, including the capital Kyiv and Lviv, which has been a hub for refugees trying to escape the war and cross into Poland.
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry.
Ex-London cop who killed Sarah Everard faces indecent exposure charges
World News // 10 hours ago
Ex-London cop who killed Sarah Everard faces indecent exposure charges
March 18 (UPI) -- British authorities said Friday that former London police officer Wayne Couzens exposed himself in public multiple times last year just weeks before he abducted, raped and killed 33-year-old Sarah Everard.
IEA warns of oil supply shortage, offers plan to reduce consumption
World News // 11 hours ago
IEA warns of oil supply shortage, offers plan to reduce consumption
March 18 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency said Friday that a shortage of oil supply worldwide tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine can be countered with specific actions that governments and citizens can take immediately.
Thailand to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions to spur busy tourism season
World News // 12 hours ago
Thailand to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions to spur busy tourism season
March 18 (UPI) -- Thailand announced Friday that it will scrap the need for a prearrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers in a push to revive its tourism industry ahead of the popular Songkran festival next month.
Sports appeals court rejects stay on Russia soccer ban by FIFA
World News // 12 hours ago
Sports appeals court rejects stay on Russia soccer ban by FIFA
March 18 (UPI) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland on Friday rejected Russia's bid to freeze a decision by FIFA to ban all Russian soccer teams and clubs from its competitions, including the World Cup.
U.N. report: North Korea food shortages, human rights abuses worst in years
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N. report: North Korea food shortages, human rights abuses worst in years
SEOUL, March 18 (UPI) -- Under prolonged COVID-19 border closures and a growing crackdown on citizens, North Korea is facing its worst food and human rights situation in years, according to a report released Friday by a U.N. investigator.
Canada to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travelers April 1
World News // 1 day ago
Canada to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travelers April 1
March 17 (UPI) -- Canada's health minister on Thursday announced the nation will no longer require fully vaccinated travelers to provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country beginning April 1.
American killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
American killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine
March 17 (UPI) -- An man temporarily living in Ukraine has been killed in Russian shelling of the city of Chernihiv, U.S. and Ukrainian officials announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Heavy fog leads to deadly chain-reaction of crashes on Missouri freeway
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Sheriff's deputy dies as Texas wildfires torch more than 45,000 acres
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
Pete Davidson will no longer be on next Blue Origin flight
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
Police use DNA to identify 'Little Miss Nobody' found dead in Arizona in 1960
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement