Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2022 / 5:44 PM

American killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine

By Danielle Haynes
Ukrainians look at the damage to an apartment building that was struck by  Russian bombs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man living in Ukraine has been killed in Russian shelling of the city of Chernihiv, U.S. and Ukrainian officials announced Thursday.

Local police said James Whitney "Jimmy" Hill of Driggs, Idaho, was killed in artillery attacks on civilians, The New York Times reported. Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed his death.

Advertisement

Jimmy Hill's sister, Katya Hill, told KARE-TV in Minneapolis, Minn., that the U.S. Embassy informed the family of the news.

Family friends told KIFI-TV in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that Jimmy Hill and his Ukrainian partner, identified only as Ira, traveled to Chernihiv in December for her to receive treatment for multiple sclerosis. The outlet reported that he was found dead in the street.

RELATED Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued

"Jimmy was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine," his sister Cheryl Gordon said. "He was in a bread line when gunned down by Russian snipers."

Ukrainian officials reported earlier this week that 10 people died in Chernikiv after Russian forces opened fire on civilians standing in line for bread.

Jimmy Hill had been updating family and friends on the war through Facebook posts. One posted Tuesday indicated there was "intense bombing" in the area and a lack of food. He said Ira was in intensive care and had been unable to find a way to evacuate.

Advertisement
RELATED Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia

"We could try to break out tomorrow, but Ira's mom doesn't want to," he wrote in one post. "Each day people are killed trying to escape. But bombs falling here at night. Risk either way."

Katya Hill said the family is unsure of Ira's status.

"He really loved her so deeply," she told KARE. "In this world it's hard to find your soulmate, and that's how he referred to Ira. As his soulmate."

RELATED U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs

Chernihiv, a city of about 300,000 some 2 hours outside of Kyiv, has been a focus of Russian shelling and attacks because it lies along the Russian forces' route from Belarus to Kyiv.

Latest Headlines

Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued
World News // 11 hours ago
Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued
March 17 (UPI) -- A rocket attack on the western Ukrainian town of Merefa left at least 21 people dead and 25 others injured Thursday, the town's mayor announced.
Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention to May 19
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention to May 19
March 17 (UPI) -- A Russian court extended WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention to May 19 after she was arrested Feb. 17 on a cannabis oil drug charge, the Russia state news agency TASS reported.
Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4
World News // 4 hours ago
Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4
March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan late Wednesday increased from one to four in injuries totaling more than 100, Japanese officials said.
Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia
World News // 9 hours ago
Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor opened its Indonesia factory, where the company plans to roll out electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5.
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily COVID-19 cases soar to over 600,000 on Thursday, the highest in the world, as health officials look to continue easing restrictions during a wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
World News // 12 hours ago
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants blasted as politically motivated.
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
World News // 14 hours ago
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
World News // 23 hours ago
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
March 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists unearthed ancient tombs and a 14th century sarcophagus while excavating underneath Paris' Notre Dame cathedral ahead of its reconstruction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued
Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement