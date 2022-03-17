American killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians look at the damage to an apartment building that was struck by Russian bombs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- An Idaho man living in Ukraine has been killed in Russian shelling of the city of Chernihiv, U.S. and Ukrainian officials announced Thursday. Local police said James Whitney "Jimmy" Hill of Driggs, Idaho, was killed in artillery attacks on civilians, The New York Times reported. Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed his death. Advertisement

Jimmy Hill's sister, Katya Hill, told KARE-TV in Minneapolis, Minn., that the U.S. Embassy informed the family of the news.

Family friends told KIFI-TV in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that Jimmy Hill and his Ukrainian partner, identified only as Ira, traveled to Chernihiv in December for her to receive treatment for multiple sclerosis. The outlet reported that he was found dead in the street.

"Jimmy was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine," his sister Cheryl Gordon said. "He was in a bread line when gunned down by Russian snipers."

Ukrainian officials reported earlier this week that 10 people died in Chernikiv after Russian forces opened fire on civilians standing in line for bread.

Jimmy Hill had been updating family and friends on the war through Facebook posts. One posted Tuesday indicated there was "intense bombing" in the area and a lack of food. He said Ira was in intensive care and had been unable to find a way to evacuate.

Advertisement

"We could try to break out tomorrow, but Ira's mom doesn't want to," he wrote in one post. "Each day people are killed trying to escape. But bombs falling here at night. Risk either way."

Katya Hill said the family is unsure of Ira's status.

"He really loved her so deeply," she told KARE. "In this world it's hard to find your soulmate, and that's how he referred to Ira. As his soulmate."

Chernihiv, a city of about 300,000 some 2 hours outside of Kyiv, has been a focus of Russian shelling and attacks because it lies along the Russian forces' route from Belarus to Kyiv.