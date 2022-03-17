Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia

Ukrainian police inspect the site of a Russian bombing attack in front of a destroyed apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Ukraine was successfully connected to Europe's power grid, ensuring power to the embattled nation even if key energy infrastructure is destroyed. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, also known as ENTSO-E, announced in a statement Wednesday that it had synchronized the power systems of the two former Soviet Union nations with the Continental European power system. Advertisement

The establishment of the energy connection was made following the request of both nations and the completion of connection testing that has proved stable "in spite of the extremely challenging circumstances caused by the Russian invasion," the Energy Community said.

According to officials, the move allows for the countries to make a permanent connection with the Europe power grid moving forward.

For Ukraine, it means the country will maintain a reliable source of power from Europe despite the destruction of energy infrastructure due to Russian attacks.

"This will help Ukraine to keep their electricity system stable, homes warm and lights on during these dark times," Europe's Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in a statement, calling the connection with Ukraine "a historic milestone" for their relationship.

"In this area, Ukraine is now part of Europe," she said.

Ukraine and Moldova had been operating in isolated mode after the two severed their Soviet Union legacy connections with Russia on Feb. 24 when the Kremlin launched its war against Kyiv.

The Energy Community said earlier that the uninterrupted electricity supply to Ukraine is "paramount" for the safety of the European Union as continuous operation of the system must be ensured to maintain the safety of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

"Moreoever, a blackout of the Ukrainian system would result in a blackout in Moldova too," it said late last month in a statement. "Against these serious threats, the accelerated synchronization of Ukraine and Moldova seems to be the best way to prevent a possible blackout of their power systems due to prolonged armed conflict."

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, director of NPC Ukrenergo, Ukraine's transmission systems operator, said in a video message that the work engineers, politicians and diplomats did in three weeks to connect Ukraine to the European power grid would usually take a year and a half to complete.

"This is symbolic that the start of the war became the breaking point of the epoch," he said. "Dark Soviet times are in the past and a bright European perspective is ahead."

Since Russia has launched its attack against Ukraine, both Kyiv and Chisinau have increased efforts to become members of the EU.