A sidewalk is damaged in northeastern Japan on Thursday after a powerful earthquake shook the country. The quake has led to at least four deaths. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in central Japan has risen, authorities said on Thursday. The 7.4-magnitude quake shook the country on Wednesday and killed at least four people, officials said. More than 100 people were injured. Advertisement

The earthquake stirred up fears and memories of the 2011 earthquake that damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant and created a 23-foot tsunami that eventually killed 18,000 people.

Wednesday's quake left more than 2 million people without power, collapsed roofs and slung items from store shelves onto the floor. Japanese officials said Thursday that power for all but about 30,000 had been restored.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake struck 36 miles below the sea and rattled parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo.

One man died of a heart attack after he fell from the second floor of his house in Soma City while trying to evacuate and another man.