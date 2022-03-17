Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2022 / 2:45 PM

Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention to May 19

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Russian court extends WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention to May 19
Brittney Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in Minneapolis. File Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

March 17 (UPI) -- A Russian court extended Olympian and WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention to May 19 after she was arrested Feb. 17 on a cannabis oil drug charge, the Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday.

"The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of U.S. citizen [Griner] until May 19," TASS reported, citing the press service of the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region.

Advertisement

This pushes her detainment past the opening of the WNBA season, starting on May 6.

The Russian Federal Customs Service detained the 31-year-old, seven-time WNBA All-Star who plays for the Phoenix Mercury. On the same day of the announcement, the U.S. State Department issued a Do Not Travel advisory and warned Americans to leave Russia "immediately."

RELATED Getting weapons to Ukraine requires security for vulnerable supply chains

The New York Times first reported the arrest occurred in February, which The Washington Post later said occurred on Feb. 17, a week before the Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24.

Advertisement

The Phoenix Mercury player, who has won U.S. Olympic gold medals with the team in 2016 and 2021, was arrested after Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage after scanning it at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

The Customs Service added that a criminal case was initiated for "smuggling of narcotic drugs in a significant amount," which could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

RELATED Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'

In response, the USA Basketball and the WNBA players' union released statements of support for Griner posted to Twitter.

"Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns," USA Basketball said in its statement of support.

"Our utmost concern is BG's safety and well-being," the union statement said.

RELATED Olga Smirnova leaves Russia's Bolshoi Ballet for Netherlands over Ukraine invasion

Public Monitoring Commission member Ekaterina Kalugina told TASS that Griner has been sharing a cell with two inmates who "had no previous convictions and are charged with drug-related articles."

Kalugina added that Griner at 6-foot-9 inches is too tall for the standard jail bed, but has had no complaints, and she also said that Griner has ordered books, including a book by Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky and a biography of the Rolling Stones.

Advertisement

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, posted twice on Instagram about her detention.

RELATED Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia

"My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats everyday that goes by," she said in one post. "I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You're our person! There are no words to express this pain. I'm hurting, we're hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family."

Griner last played for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Her extended detention comes amid heightening tension between Russia and the United States over the Russian-Ukraine war with U.S. President Joe Biden recently banning imports of Russian oil to keep up economic pressure on Moscow for its military campaign in Ukraine.

RELATED U.S., allies launch task force to crack down on Russian oligarchs

The United States also recently placed sanctions on Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, Russian banks, and the country's elites and families supporting the war on Ukraine.

Biden also said last week he will work with Congress to suspend Moscow's permanent normal trade status with the United States in another blow to Russia's economy.

Latest Headlines

Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4
March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan late Wednesday increased from one to four in injuries totaling more than 100, Japanese officials said.
Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia
World News // 6 hours ago
Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor opened its Indonesia factory, where the company plans to roll out electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5.
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
March 17 (UPI) -- New satellite images show significant damage from Russian bombs across Ukraine on Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky made a passionate plea to the German government to do more to help stop the war.
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily COVID-19 cases soar to over 600,000 on Thursday, the highest in the world, as health officials look to continue easing restrictions during a wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
World News // 9 hours ago
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants blasted as politically motivated.
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
World News // 11 hours ago
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
World News // 20 hours ago
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
March 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists unearthed ancient tombs and a 14th century sarcophagus while excavating underneath Paris' Notre Dame cathedral ahead of its reconstruction.
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
World News // 23 hours ago
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
March 16 (UPI) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster, killing one person and injured at least 88 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Authorities arrest former judge, Disney employees in human trafficking sting
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Fire continues to burn at massive Indiana Walmart distribution site
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement