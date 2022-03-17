Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2022 / 6:17 AM

Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial

By Thomas Maresca
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
Exiled Cambodia opposition leader Sam Rainsy was among 21 defendants convicted in a Phnom Penh court on Wednesday in a verdict rights groups have called politically motivated. File photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants and rights groups blasted as an effort to sideline opponents of strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court handed down sentences of ten years to Rainsy and six other senior leaders of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, all of whom were tried in absentia, local news site VOD reported.

Advertisement

Thirteen party activists who were present in court received sentences of five years. One other defendant was given a suspended five-year sentence.

Sam Rainsy, who resides in France, left Cambodia in 2016 to avoid charges that included defamation of Hun Sen, who has held onto power since 1985.

RELATED U.S. hits Cambodia with arms embargo over growing Chinese military influence

Most of the charges in Thursday's decision revolved around Rainsy's plan to return to Cambodia in 2019, which prosecutors argued was part of a plot to topple the government.

Defendants in court shouted that they were innocent as the verdict was read, while a group of supporters clashed with guards outside the courthouse, VOD reported.

Rights groups were quick to slam the decision as another abuse of power by the Hun Sen government, which has intensified its suppression of political opposition in recent years.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. targets corruption in Cambodia with advisory, sanctions

"The mass trial and convictions of political opponents on baseless charges is a witch hunt that discredits both the Cambodian government and the country's courts," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.

"Cambodia's politicized courts have facilitated Prime Minister Hun Sen's effort to destroy the last remnants of democratic freedoms and civil and political rights in the country," Robertson said.

Cambodian authorities cracked down on opposition politicians, civil society groups and independent media in the run-up to a scheduled 2018 election. The country's high court ultimately dissolved the Rainsy-founded CNRP, allowing the CPP to run virtually unopposed in an election roundly condemned by international observers.

RELATED China highlights ties with ASEAN ahead of 30th anniversary meeting

Western nations including the United States responded with targeted sanctions and visa restrictions, while the European Union ultimately revoked Cambodia's duty-free access to its markets over its worsening rights situation.

Thursday's decision was the second in four mass trials of more than 150 individuals connected to the CNRP.

"The justice system has again been used as a blunt political tool in an attempt to quash opposition to Hun Sen's dictatorship," Rainsy wrote on Twitter after the verdict was announced. "Opposing dictators is a duty, not a crime."

Latest Headlines

Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
World News // 2 hours ago
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
World News // 10 hours ago
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
March 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists unearthed ancient tombs and a 14th century sarcophagus while excavating underneath Paris' Notre Dame cathedral ahead of its reconstruction.
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
World News // 13 hours ago
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
March 16 (UPI) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster, killing one person and injured at least 88 people.
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
World News // 13 hours ago
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
March 16 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Wednesday bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians were taking shelter, said city officials who were unable to confirm casualties.
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
World News // 15 hours ago
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
March 16 (UPI) -- Racism was likely a factor in the strip search of a Black schoolgirl in London while on her period two years ago after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, a review has now found.
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 17 hours ago
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
The outpouring of support for Ukrainian refugees has been eager, but impromptu -- as has been the shelter trying to keep up with a growing refugee population in Poland in cold weather.
Japan to lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency restrictions next week
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan to lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency restrictions next week
March 16 (UPI) -- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday the country will end COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures as the infection rate slows.
British charity worker freed in Iran, returns home after 6 years in prison
World News // 20 hours ago
British charity worker freed in Iran, returns home after 6 years in prison
March 16 (UPI) -- A British-Iranian woman who's an executive for a charity has been released after six years in captivity and was allowed to return to Britain, officials said on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement