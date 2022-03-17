Trending
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president

By Darryl Coote
An Honduras judge late Wednesday accepted the request to extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States. Photo by Gustavo Amador/EPA-EFE

March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.

The Central American nation's Supreme Court of Justice said in a statement that an unnamed judge granted the extradition of the former president "after evaluating the means of evidence presented" by the Court of the Southern District of New York.

Hernandez has three days to file an appeal, the court said.

Until he is extradited, Hernandez will remain detained by the Honduran authorities where he has resided since turning himself over to police on Feb. 15. at the request of the United States.

The former president has been accused by U.S. prosecutors of being involved in narco-trafficking scheme, specifically accepting brides from individuals seeking protection from law enforcement to smuggle drugs into the United States.

The Honduras Supreme Court of Justice said he faces a charge of conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States and two firearms related charges .

The announcement of the extradition follows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealing last month that Hernandez had quietly been added to a list of dozens of former Central American officials barred from entering the United States over accusations of committing corruption.

At the time, Blinken said there were credible reports that the former president was involved in "significant corruption" and that he used the proceeds from narco-trafficking to fund his political campaigns.

The U.S. prosecutors also convicted Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez" in 2019 on trafficking charges in a case that listed his brother, the former president, as a co-conspirator. He was sentenced in March of last year to life in prison.

Hernandez was president of Honduras from 2014 to January when President Xiomara Castro was inaugurated.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
World News // 9 hours ago
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
March 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists unearthed ancient tombs and a 14th century sarcophagus while excavating underneath Paris' Notre Dame cathedral ahead of its reconstruction.
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
World News // 12 hours ago
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
March 16 (UPI) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster, killing one person and injured at least 88 people.
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
March 16 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Wednesday bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians were taking shelter, said city officials who were unable to confirm casualties.
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
World News // 13 hours ago
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
March 16 (UPI) -- Racism was likely a factor in the strip search of a Black schoolgirl in London while on her period two years ago after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, a review has now found.
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 15 hours ago
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
The outpouring of support for Ukrainian refugees has been eager, but impromptu -- as has been the shelter trying to keep up with a growing refugee population in Poland in cold weather.
Japan to lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency restrictions next week
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan to lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency restrictions next week
March 16 (UPI) -- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday the country will end COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures as the infection rate slows.
British charity worker freed in Iran, returns home after 6 years in prison
World News // 18 hours ago
British charity worker freed in Iran, returns home after 6 years in prison
March 16 (UPI) -- A British-Iranian woman who's an executive for a charity has been released after six years in captivity and was allowed to return to Britain, officials said on Wednesday.
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
World News // 21 hours ago
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
SEOUL, March 16 (UPI) -- A North Korean ballistic missile appeared to have exploded shortly after launch near Pyongyang on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in what may have been the secretive regime's latest test of a massive new ICBM.
Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
