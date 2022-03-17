Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2022 / 7:22 AM

South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions

By Thomas Maresca
South Korea COVID-19 cases surge past 600,000 amid eased restrictions
South Korea recorded more than 620,00 COVID-19 cases Thursday, hitting a new record amid a wave caused by the Omicron variant. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily COVID-19 cases soar to over 600,000 on Thursday, the highest in the world, as health officials look to continue easing restrictions during a wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 621,328 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, surging past the high of 400,000 reached the day before. The country also recorded 429 deaths, another all-time high.

Advertisement

South Korea has seen cases skyrocket since early January, when daily cases first passed 10,000, and authorities have shifted gears to face the far more contagious, but generally less severe, Omicron.

In January, the country moved away from its highly centralized "3T" model -- test, trace and treat -- to a home-care system that looks to preserve hospital bed capacity and limit disruptions to the economy.

RELATED Some COVID-19 patients take weeks to recover consciousness

Officials have also eased distancing restrictions throughout the Omicron wave, extending business hours for restaurants and bars to 11 p.m. and allowing personal gatherings of up to six people.

The severity of cases has generally remained mild in the highly vaccinated country, with an overall fatality rate of just .14%. Serious cases went down to 1,159 on Thursday from 1,244 the previous day.

Advertisement

However, the 429 deaths reported Thursday more than doubled the previous high, bringing South Korea's overall toll to 11,481.

RELATED Japan to lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency restrictions next week

Health officials said that the jump in case counts was partly attributable to a change in recording positive cases from rapid antigen tests.

"We believe the increase came as we began to accept the test kit results from local clinics as confirmed positive, and a substantial number of cases that had been hidden or omitted were added," health ministry official Sohn Young-rae told reporters, according to Yonhap.

The government is expected to announce Friday whether it will maintain the current distancing regulations or further ease restrictions. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Wednesday asked officials to consider reclassifying COVID-19 as a less serious illness, which would allow for more flexibility in responding to the outbreak of mostly mild and asymptomatic cases.

RELATED CDC: Omicron variant fueled rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations among young children

Health officials have previously said that they expect cases to peak sometime this week or next.

South Korea is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, with 86.6% of people being fully inoculated and 62.8% receiving a booster dose.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
World News // 16 minutes ago
Ukraine war begins 4th week as intelligence report says Russian forces 'stalled'
March 17 (UPI) -- New satellite images show significant damage from Russian bombs across Ukraine on Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky made a passionate plea to the German government to do more to help stop the war.
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
World News // 1 hour ago
Cambodian court convicts opposition leaders in mass trial
March 17 (UPI) -- A Cambodian court convicted 21 people, including exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, on charges including conspiracy to overthrow the government in a decision Thursday that defendants blasted as political motivated.
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
World News // 3 hours ago
Honduran judge grants U.S. request to extradite former president
March 17 (UPI) -- A judge in Honduras late Wednesday approved the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States where prosecutors have accused him of being involved in a narco-trafficking conspiracy.
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine, Moldova join European power grid after cutting ties with Russia
March 17 (UPI) -- Ukraine and Moldova have been successfully connected to the Continental European power system, officials said, paving the way for the two countries to permanently sever their power relationship with Russia.
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine
March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin present.
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
World News // 12 hours ago
14th century sarcophagus unearthed at site of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral
March 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists unearthed ancient tombs and a 14th century sarcophagus while excavating underneath Paris' Notre Dame cathedral ahead of its reconstruction.
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
World News // 15 hours ago
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
March 16 (UPI) -- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster, killing one person and injured at least 88 people.
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia bombs Ukrainian theater serving as civilian shelter
March 16 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Wednesday bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians were taking shelter, said city officials who were unable to confirm casualties.
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
World News // 16 hours ago
Racism likely a factor in strip search of Black girl in London, review found
March 16 (UPI) -- Racism was likely a factor in the strip search of a Black schoolgirl in London while on her period two years ago after she was wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, a review has now found.
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
World News // 19 hours ago
Cold weather adds separate challenge for Ukrainian refugees
The outpouring of support for Ukrainian refugees has been eager, but impromptu -- as has been the shelter trying to keep up with a growing refugee population in Poland in cold weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
North Korean missile launch fails, explodes near Pyongyang in possible ICBM test
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
Biden approves $800M in aid after Ukraine's Zelensky appeals to Congress
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement