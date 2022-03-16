Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 16, 2022 / 12:54 AM

Russia withdraws from Council of Europe

By Darryl Coote
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
The Council of Europe on Tuesday night voted to expel Russia over its invasion of Russia. Photo courtesy of Council of Europe

March 15 (UPI) -- Before the members states were to vote Tuesday night on whether to expel Russia from the Council of Europe over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow formally announced its withdrawal from the continent's human rights watchdog.

Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement that its withdrawal was effective Tuesday.

Advertisement

Russia said it has notified the council's secretary general, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, of its intention to leave the-now 46-member organization.

"All responsibility for the destruction of the common humanitarian and legal space on the continent, for the consequences for the Council of Europe itself, which without Russia will lose its pan-European coordinates, will be borne by those who force us to take this step," the ministry staid.

RELATED Biden plans to travel to Europe next week to discuss Russia

"We part with such a Council of Europe without regret."

Russia announced its withdrawal prior to the council Tuesday night voting to expel the embattled nation from its membership.

The organization had suspended Russia's membership on Feb. 25, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, and then initiated its expulsion.

RELATED Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine

On Tuesday night, its Parliamentary Assembly unanimously agreed that Russia should no longer be a member state.

A meeting of its Committee of Ministers is also to be held Wednesday morning concerning Russia's decision to withdraw from the council, it said.

Advertisement

"Through their actions in Ukraine the Russian authorities deprive the Russian people of the benefit of the most advanced human rights protection system in the world, including the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights and our vast convention system," the council's leadership said in a statement.

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace

A day earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal demanded before the council that Russia be ousted from its ranks.

Russia's attack has killed 691 Ukrainian civilians and injured 1,143 more, according to United Nations data. The war has also caused more than 3 million to flee the country.

Shmyhal told the council that it must have a "tough response" for this attack.

"Those who carried out this unprovoked and unjustified aggression cannot remain in this European family -- where human life is regarded as the highest value," he said.

The council, founded in 1949, was tasked with the mission to uphold human rights and the rule of law in Europe following the Second World War.

Russia joined the organization in 1996.

Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said Russia's decision to leave the council "is a tragedy for the victims of the Kremlin's human rights abuses."

Advertisement

"Outside the Council of Europe and given the further degradation of Russia's rule of law, some of the last safeguards against human rights abuses will be off limits to those who need them most in today's Russia," Struthers said in a statement.

"All stakeholders in Russia, including its legislators, should take steps to oppose this reckless move and prevent the country sliding ever deeper into an abyss defined by a total disregard for human rights."

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

European Union leaders attend a summit at the Chateau de Versailles near Paris on March 11, 2022. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
March 15 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Tuesday announced sanctions on more than a dozen U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
March 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union on Tuesday separately announced sanctions against Russia.
Indian state's high court upholds ban on hijabs in school
World News // 9 hours ago
Indian state's high court upholds ban on hijabs in school
March 15 (UPI) -- A three-judge bench of the high court of Karnataka, a state in southwest India, upheld Tuesday a school ban on the wearing of hijab or headscarves.
Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine
March 15 (UPI) -- An attack on a Fox News camera crew traveling near Kyiv left two journalists dead, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday.
Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace
World News // 10 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday made an emotional plea to Canada and other nations to take control of the airspace over his country to stop Russia's bombings of multiple cities.
Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation
World News // 11 hours ago
Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation
March 15 (UPI) -- Tesla early Tuesday raised prices on all its vehicles in the United States -- two days after CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the auto company and his SpaceX business were feeling the pressure of inflation.
Dust storm from Sahara blankets Spain
World News // 12 hours ago
Dust storm from Sahara blankets Spain
March 15 (UPI) -- Many areas of Spain and the Balearic Islands found themselves on Tuesday covered under a yellowish haze from a blanket of desert sand from the Sahara.
Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey
World News // 13 hours ago
Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey
SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK On announced a partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor to build a battery factory for the European market in Turkey.
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
World News // 17 hours ago
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
March 15 (UPI) -- Political leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday, as the city prepared to impose a 36-hour curfew amid continued shelling by Russian military forces.
Tech company Arm plans nearly 1,000 layoffs after deal with Nvidia collapses
World News // 15 hours ago
Tech company Arm plans nearly 1,000 layoffs after deal with Nvidia collapses
March 15 (UPI) -- Arm, the British company that licenses its chip designs and software platforms used in most smartphones, plans to eliminate nearly 1,000 jobs following the collapse of its deal with Nvidia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
Amid constant shelling, leaders of 3 EU nations arrive in Kyiv in show of support
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement