Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 16, 2022 / 5:23 AM

Switzerland extends sanctions to Belarus for aiding Russia in Ukraine war

By Darryl Coote
Switzerland extends sanctions to Belarus for aiding Russia in Ukraine war
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk on December 14, 2007. Democratic nations have repeatedly sanctioned their two countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, which Belarus has aided in. On Wednesday, Switzerland joined in enforcing punitive measures against Minsk. File photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Historically neutral Switzerland announced sanctions Wednesday against Belarus over its actions to aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Bern's Federal Council said in a statement that it decided Wednesday to adopt in full the sanctions the European Union extended to Belarus earlier this month.

Advertisement

The sanctions, which go into effect midday Wednesday, prohibit the export of all dual-use items and goods that could be used by the military or to enhance Minsk's defense and security sectors.

They also extend import bans on Belarusian wood and rubber products as well as Iron, steel and cement.

Meanwhile, transactions with the Belarusian Central Bank and also prohibited as are public financing or financial assistance for trade in the European country. The punitive measures also exclude listed Belarusian banks from SWIFT, which is the international messaging system for financial transitions.

The sanctions are similar to those Switzerland imposed upon Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Switzerland, famous for remaining neutral during conflicts, has followed democratic nations that have unleashed a torrent of sanctions and other financial restrictions against mainly Russia but also Belarus following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the moves have already had an effect upon Russia's economy, which is forecast to slide into a deep recession.

Advertisement

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Firefighters work to clear rubble and extinguish a fire near a building that was heavily damaged by a Russian rocket in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 14. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Senate passes resolution to condemn Russia's invasion, support war crimes probes Russia withdraws from Council of Europe Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace

Latest Headlines

U.N.: Myanmar's junta engaged in systematic human rights violations
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N.: Myanmar's junta engaged in systematic human rights violations
March 16 (UPI) -- Myanmar's junta is engaged in systematic and widespread human rights violations, some of which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United Nations said in a new report on Tuesday.
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
March 15 (UPI) -- Russia has announced its withdrawal from the Council of Europe as member states sought its removal from the human rights watchdog over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
March 15 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Tuesday announced sanctions on more than a dozen U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
March 15 (UPI) -- The United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union on Tuesday separately announced sanctions against Russia.
Indian state's high court upholds ban on hijabs in school
World News // 13 hours ago
Indian state's high court upholds ban on hijabs in school
March 15 (UPI) -- A three-judge bench of the high court of Karnataka, a state in southwest India, upheld Tuesday a school ban on the wearing of hijab or headscarves.
Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine
March 15 (UPI) -- An attack on a Fox News camera crew traveling near Kyiv left two journalists dead, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday.
Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace
World News // 14 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky urges Canadian Parliament to close Ukraine's airspace
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday made an emotional plea to Canada and other nations to take control of the airspace over his country to stop Russia's bombings of multiple cities.
Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation
World News // 16 hours ago
Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation
March 15 (UPI) -- Tesla early Tuesday raised prices on all its vehicles in the United States -- two days after CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the auto company and his SpaceX business were feeling the pressure of inflation.
Dust storm from Sahara blankets Spain
World News // 17 hours ago
Dust storm from Sahara blankets Spain
March 15 (UPI) -- Many areas of Spain and the Balearic Islands found themselves on Tuesday covered under a yellowish haze from a blanket of desert sand from the Sahara.
Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey
World News // 17 hours ago
Ford, SK to build battery factory in Turkey
SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK On announced a partnership with U.S. automaker Ford Motor to build a battery factory for the European market in Turkey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
Senate approves measure to make daylight saving time permanent
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Russia withdraws from Council of Europe
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
Russia sanctions Biden, Blinken, 11 other U.S. leaders
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
U.S., Britain, Canada, EU further sanction Russia as its economy reels
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement