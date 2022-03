An undated image of the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands. The court ruled on Wednesday that Russia should immediate end its hostilities against Ukraine. File Photo by Ankor Light/Shutterstock

March 16 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately suspend its war against Ukraine in a move largely seen as symbolic with no one from the Kremlin attending or participating in the proceedings. The Ukrainian government asked the United Nations' top court to take action early this month after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with no signs so far of a diplomatic breakthrough to end the fighting.

"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the court said in its statement.

"The Russian Federation shall ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in the point above."

The court said that Russia and Ukraine should refrain from any action that would aggravate the war.

The court, though, does not have any means of enforcing the action since United Nations sanctions can only be levied by the Security Council. Russia, as a member of that body, would have the power to single-handedly veto such action.

The court held the proceedings with Ukraine contesting Russia's formal explanation claiming its actions are an effort to stop genocide and eliminate Nazi influence. Ukraine said the explanations were nothing more than a pretext to justify an unprovoked war.