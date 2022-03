A fisher waits at the port amid an orange fog blanket caused by airborne dust from the Sahara in the coastal city of Santander, in northern Spain on Tuesday. Photo by Roman Aguilera/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Many areas of Spain and the Balearic Islands found themselves covered under a yellowish haze Tuesday from a blanket of desert sand from the Sahara. The dust storm rolled in overnight, helped by storm Celia, which hit the Canary Islands on Monday. Winds of about 20 mph helped pushed the dust clouds toward Spain. Few areas were spared from the large cloud, and Spain's southeastern city of Almería was blanketed with the orange haze. Advertisement

The calima, as it is known in Spain, is an atmospheric phenomenon where sand particles hang in the air and give the sky an orange look.

The dust storm was expected to reach its peak on Tuesday with smaller concentrations reaching Britain and Germany.

A calima typically lasts several days, leaving sand and dust particles behind. The dust storm slowed some transportation efforts while those with breathing problems were asked to stay indoors during the storm.

Forecasters predicted the current calima could linger until Friday.