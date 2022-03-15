Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 15, 2022 / 5:31 AM

EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia

By Darryl Coote
EU adopts 4th sanctions package against Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron (C), European Council President Charles Michel (L) and EU leaders arrive for a family photo during a summit at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, near Paris, France, on Friday. On Tuesday, they adopted the EU's fourth package of punitive measures targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Photo by the European Union/ UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The European Union on Tuesday adopted its fourth package of punitive measures targeting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions, which the 27-member bloc approved late Monday, deny Russia "most favored nation" status, revoking benefits that it enjoys as a member of the World Trade Organization as well as the privilege treatment its companies receive in the EU market.

Advertisement

The package also prohibits the importation of Russian steel, which the EU says will hit Moscow with a $3.6 billion revenue loss; a full prohibition on any transactions with certain Russian state-owned enterprises, specifically those involved in the Kremlin's military-industrial complex; and a wide-reaching ban on new investment in the Russian energy sector.

It also bans the export of luxury European goods, such as cars and jewelry, in an effort to target Russia's elite as well as further adding more oligarchs and business elites linked to the Kremlin and businesses active in the military to the EU's growing list of sanctioned persons and entities.

RELATED ICJ to rule Wednesday in dispute over genocide definition between Russia and Ukraine

The list already includes more than 860 individuals and 53 entities.

"These sanctions will further contribute to ramping up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability to finance ints invasion of Ukraine," the European Commission said in a statement, adding that they were done in conjunction with international partners, including the United States.

Advertisement

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von dey Leyen said the sanctions will also suspend Russia's membership rights from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

RELATED IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion

"We will ensure that Russia cannot obtain financing, loans or any other benefits from these institutions," she said. "Because Russia cannot grossly violate international law and, at the same time, expect to benefit from the privileges of being part of the international economic order."

The EU has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine, which is fighting against a Russian invasion that was launched by President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24.

Since the invasion, democratic nations have repeatedly hit Moscow with sanctions in an effort to isolate the nation and to cripple its economy.

RELATED U.S. raises concerns to China over its relationship with Russia amid Ukraine war

The International Monetary Fund said Monday that the effort has caused Russia to slide into a deep recession, though the impact on its economy will have a spillover effect to those that are integrated with it.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Forces Korea intensifies missile defense training over growing North Korean threat
World News // 32 minutes ago
U.S. Forces Korea intensifies missile defense training over growing North Korean threat
SEOUL, March 15 (UPI) -- United States Forces Korea said Tuesday that it's ramped up training exercises for its Patriot missile defense system in response to North Korea's recent flurry of launches and recent weapons tests.
ICJ to rule Wednesday in dispute over genocide definition between Russia and Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
ICJ to rule Wednesday in dispute over genocide definition between Russia and Ukraine
March 15 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice said it will rule Wednesday in a civil case concerning Russia's allegation that Ukraine has been committing genocide in two separatist regions within its borders.
Hong Kong Watch says it's been accused of violating China's national security law
World News // 3 hours ago
Hong Kong Watch says it's been accused of violating China's national security law
March 15 (UPI) -- A Britain-based non-governmental human rights organization said Hong Kong authorities have accused it of endangering China's national security.
IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion
World News // 5 hours ago
IMF: Ukraine's economy could contract by 35% amid Russian invasion
March 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's economy could contract by as much as 35%, the International Monetary Fund said, as Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country has caused widespread destruction, death and displacement.
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
World News // 23 hours ago
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
March 14 (UPI) -- A fourth round of peace talks concluded Monday with little sign of progress as Russian intensified attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine.
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
World News // 12 hours ago
China orders lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen as COVID-19 cases spike
March 14 (UPI) -- China's "Silicon Valley" manufacturing hub of Shenzhen was idled Monday after authorities ordered most production be suspended and employees work from home amid a COVID-19 surge.
Britain's Supreme Court won't hear Julian Assange extradition appeal
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain's Supreme Court won't hear Julian Assange extradition appeal
March 14 (UPI) -- The possibility of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange facing trial on espionage charges in the United States increased Monday when a top British court refused to hear his extradition appeal.
Queen Elizabeth praises Commonwealth but misses ceremony
World News // 16 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth praises Commonwealth but misses ceremony
March 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II praised the Commonwealth during her annual Commonwealth Day address Monday.
Ford to introduce 7 new EVs in Europe by 2024, invest $2B in EV plant
World News // 17 hours ago
Ford to introduce 7 new EVs in Europe by 2024, invest $2B in EV plant
March 14 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it will introduce seven new electric vehicles by 2024 and invest $2 billion in EV production center in Germany to ramp up its all-electric future in Europe.
Airport security strike in Germany causes cancellations, delays
World News // 17 hours ago
Airport security strike in Germany causes cancellations, delays
March 14 (UPI) -- Airport security staff from at least six German airports walked off their jobs in a daylong strike Monday, causing widespread delays and cancellations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement