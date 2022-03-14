Russian forces pound targets around downtown Kyiv ahead of new peace talks

1/5

Destroyed buildings are seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday after days of attacks by Russian forces. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Ukraine intensified on Monday, particularly around the capital Kyiv, as negotiators were set for another round of peace talks aimed at ending the fighting. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said that a fourth round of peace talks, hopefully, would get critical aid and supplies to Ukrainians in areas under heavy Russian bombardment. Negotiators say both sides have lessened their list of demands and are cautiously optimistic about new talks. Advertisement

"The fourth round of negotiations. On peace, cease-fire, immediate troop pullout and security guarantees. Tough discussion is due," Podolyak said, according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said negotiators for the first time would meet virtually via video link, not in person.

Russian attacks intensified on Monday in Mariupol in southern Ukraine, where an airstrike last week targeted a children's hospital and maternity ward. Russian forces also were fighting close to Kyiv in new efforts to take the capital, officials said.

Ukraine emergency officials said on Monday that a Russian shell blasted a residential apartment building in northwest Kyiv and that dozens of people were evacuated from the building.

Russian forces also targeted an Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv. The location, also known as Hostomel, is less than 10 miles from the center of Kyiv and is one of the country's most critical international cargo airports and military bases.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said efforts to create 10 humanitarian corridors for civilians have collapsed again around Kyiv and the eastern Luhansk region due to Russian bombings.

Officials in Mariupol said that almost 2,200 people there have died from Russian fighting and thousands are isolated because of a Russian blockade that's cutting off food, water and other basic supplies.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to meet Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, after U.S. officials said that Russia has requested military and economic help from Beijing -- an accusation that China denied.

The new attacks and peace talks come after a bloody weekend across Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials said Russian airstrikes killed more than three dozen people at a military base in Yavoriv. The facility, 15 miles from the Poland border, is the closest the war has come to a NATO country. Poland has so far taken in more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees.

