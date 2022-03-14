Advertisement
March 14, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Russian forces pound targets around downtown Kyiv ahead of new peace talks

By Clyde Hughes
Russian forces pound targets around downtown Kyiv ahead of new peace talks
Destroyed buildings are seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday after days of attacks by Russian forces. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Ukraine intensified on Monday, particularly around the capital Kyiv, as negotiators were set for another round of peace talks aimed at ending the fighting.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said that a fourth round of peace talks, hopefully, would get critical aid and supplies to Ukrainians in areas under heavy Russian bombardment. Negotiators say both sides have lessened their list of demands and are cautiously optimistic about new talks.

"The fourth round of negotiations. On peace, cease-fire, immediate troop pullout and security guarantees. Tough discussion is due," Podolyak said, according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said negotiators for the first time would meet virtually via video link, not in person.

RELATED Australia sanctions Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarchs over Ukraine attack

Russian attacks intensified on Monday in Mariupol in southern Ukraine, where an airstrike last week targeted a children's hospital and maternity ward. Russian forces also were fighting close to Kyiv in new efforts to take the capital, officials said.

Ukraine emergency officials said on Monday that a Russian shell blasted a residential apartment building in northwest Kyiv and that dozens of people were evacuated from the building.

Russian forces also targeted an Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv. The location, also known as Hostomel, is less than 10 miles from the center of Kyiv and is one of the country's most critical international cargo airports and military bases.

RELATED Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said efforts to create 10 humanitarian corridors for civilians have collapsed again around Kyiv and the eastern Luhansk region due to Russian bombings.

Officials in Mariupol said that almost 2,200 people there have died from Russian fighting and thousands are isolated because of a Russian blockade that's cutting off food, water and other basic supplies.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to meet Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, after U.S. officials said that Russia has requested military and economic help from Beijing -- an accusation that China denied.

RELATED Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion

The new attacks and peace talks come after a bloody weekend across Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials said Russian airstrikes killed more than three dozen people at a military base in Yavoriv. The facility, 15 miles from the Poland border, is the closest the war has come to a NATO country. Poland has so far taken in more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees.

Australia sanctions Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarchs over Ukraine attack
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia sanctions Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarchs over Ukraine attack
March 14 (UPI) -- Australia announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting 33 Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, and other prominent businessmen over their country's attack on Ukraine.
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
World News // 17 hours ago
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea, Germany and Vietnam accounted for 41.1% of new COVID-19 cases as infections rose by 6% worldwide in the past week.
Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief
March 14 (UPI) --  The International Monetary Fund said Sunday that it expects Moscow to experience a "deep recession" as sanctions applied against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have already had a severe effect upon its populat
IAEA: Chernobyl nuclear plant halted safety repairs, maintenance due to 'fatigue'
World News // 12 hours ago
IAEA: Chernobyl nuclear plant halted safety repairs, maintenance due to 'fatigue'
March 13 (UPI) -- Staff at the Chernobyl nuclear plant have stopped repairing and maintaining safety-related equipment in part due to "physical and psychological fatigue" from working non-stop since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
March 13 (UPI) -- Brent Renaud, an award-winning video journalist and documentary filmmaker, has been killed in Ukraine, police officials said.
Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion
March 13 (UPI) -- Russia has continued to arrest protesters against the Ukraine invasion as tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in cities across Europe on Sunday.
Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire
World News // 17 hours ago
Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire
March 13 (UPI) -- A passenger train carrying civilians fleeing fighting in eastern Ukraine was fired on by Russian forces, officials with the country's national train service said.
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Russia and Ukraine expressed optimism that a diplomatic end to the invasion can be reached even as Russian forces battered Ukraine with airstrikes on Sunday.
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Sunday she did not believe a U.S. consulate in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq was the target of an Iranian ballistic missile strike.
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
World News // 21 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an "unacceptable armed aggression" as he urged for a diplomatic end to the war and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.
