Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2022 / 2:49 PM

Queen Elizabeth praises Commonwealth but misses ceremony

By Simon Druker
1/4
Queen Elizabeth praises Commonwealth but misses ceremony
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II did not attend a ceremony Monday, marking Commonwealth Day, instead issuing a statement in which she praised the Commonwealth members and renewed the pledge she made in 1947 to devote her life to service. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II praised the Commonwealth during her annual Commonwealth Day address Monday.

The queen is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and did not attend the in-person ceremony herself, instead issuing a statement through Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time," said the queen's message, which was directed at the 2.5 billion citizens living in the Commonwealth's 54 member states.

"That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved. We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities."

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth also renewed the promise she first made in 1947, to devote her life to service of the Commonwealth.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth meets Canada's Trudeau in first face-to-face since she had COVID-19

Her message was released ahead of a Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey, after last year's event was canceled because of the global pandemic.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all," reads the queen's statement.

"And on this special day for our family -- in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games -- I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavor to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."

RELATED British appeals court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda, Cayman Islands

Prince Charles, the prince of Wales; Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, the duke of Cambridge; Kate, the duchess of Cambridge; and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the dignitaries that attended the ceremony.

The queen is expected to return to in-person duties shortly, according Buckingham Palace.

Latest Headlines

Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
World News // 8 hours ago
Peace talks pause as Russian forces pound targets around Kyiv
March 14 (UPI) -- A fourth round of peace talks concluded Monday with little sign of progress as Russian intensified attacks on civilian areas of Ukraine.
Ford to introduce 7 new EVs in Europe by 2024, invest $2B in EV plant
World News // 2 hours ago
Ford to introduce 7 new EVs in Europe by 2024, invest $2B in EV plant
March 14 (UPI) -- Ford announced Monday it will introduce seven new electric vehicles by 2024 and invest $2 billion in EV production center in Germany to ramp up its all-electric future in Europe.
Airport security strike in Germany causes cancellations, delays
World News // 2 hours ago
Airport security strike in Germany causes cancellations, delays
March 14 (UPI) -- Airport security staff from at least six German airports walked off their jobs in a daylong strike Monday, causing widespread delays and cancellations.
Pfizer halting new clinical trials in Russia, will continue providing vital medicine
World News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer halting new clinical trials in Russia, will continue providing vital medicine
March 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer will not begin any new drug trials in Russia and will also donate all profits from its subsidiary in that country, the drug company said Monday.
British appeals court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda, Cayman Islands
World News // 4 hours ago
British appeals court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda, Cayman Islands
March 14 (UPI) -- A top appeals court in Britain on Monday blocked gay marriage in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands after siding with the governments of the two self-governing overseas territories in two landmark rulings.
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
World News // 4 hours ago
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
March 14 (UPI) -- Australia and the Netherlands announced Monday that they have started legal proceedings against Russia through the International Civil Aviation Organization in connection with the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines MH17.
Moscow blocks access to Instagram for about 80 million users in Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Moscow blocks access to Instagram for about 80 million users in Russia
March 14 (UPI) -- Russian regulators cut off access to Instagram for about 80 million users on Monday, arguing that the social media platform was allowing posts that provoke acts of violence against Russian troops in Ukraine.
Russian forces again cut power supply to Chernobyl plant, operator says
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian forces again cut power supply to Chernobyl plant, operator says
March 14 (UPI) -- After some power was restored over the weekend, electricity was out again at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station in central Ukraine on Monday, utility officials said.
Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jets after crash
World News // 6 hours ago
Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jets after crash
March 14 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed into the sea Monday during a routine combat training mission, the island's air force said, prompting the military to ground the fleet.
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
World News // 7 hours ago
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
March 14 (UPI) -- Two strong underwater earthquakes rattled areas around western Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday with magnitudes over 6.0, scientists said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
Gas prices edge lower across U.S. after reaching record high
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
'Zillions' of large Joro spiders could invade U.S. East Coast, experts say
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement