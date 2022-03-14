Queen Elizabeth praises Commonwealth but misses ceremony

1/4

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II did not attend a ceremony Monday, marking Commonwealth Day, instead issuing a statement in which she praised the Commonwealth members and renewed the pledge she made in 1947 to devote her life to service. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II praised the Commonwealth during her annual Commonwealth Day address Monday. The queen is still recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and did not attend the in-person ceremony herself, instead issuing a statement through Buckingham Palace. Advertisement

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time," said the queen's message, which was directed at the 2.5 billion citizens living in the Commonwealth's 54 member states.

"That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved. We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities."

RELATED Newborn white rhino named Queenie in honor of Queen Elizabeth II "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service." The Queen's #CommonwealthDay message — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 14, 2022 Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth also renewed the promise she first made in 1947, to devote her life to service of the Commonwealth.

Her message was released ahead of a Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey, after last year's event was canceled because of the global pandemic.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all," reads the queen's statement.

"And on this special day for our family -- in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games -- I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavor to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."

Prince Charles, the prince of Wales; Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, the duke of Cambridge; Kate, the duchess of Cambridge; and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the dignitaries that attended the ceremony.

The queen is expected to return to in-person duties shortly, according Buckingham Palace.