The second earthquake, which was the stronger of the two, occurred off the coast of Indonesia at a depth of about 17 miles, scientists said. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

March 14 (UPI) -- Two strong underwater earthquakes rattled areas around western Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday. The second quake, with a magnitude of 6.7, was the stronger of the two. It occurred about 104 miles west of the Indonesian city of Pariaman at a depth of 17 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Advertisement

The first quake, with a magnitude of 6.4, struck minutes earlier in the Philippines near the capital Manila and off the coast of Luzon island. The USGS said the epicenter was 47 miles west-northwest of Cabra at a depth of nearly 7 miles.

The agency said neither earthquake affected much land and there were no reports of major damage or injuries. Officials also said that no tsunami warnings were necessary.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Indonesia and the Philippines, which are part of the Circum-Pacific Belt, better known as the "Ring of Fire." The region is known for volcanic activity and frequent earthquakes. The majority of the world's volcanoes and earthquakes occur in this region, which covers nearly 25,000 square miles.