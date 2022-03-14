Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2022 / 12:32 AM

Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief

By Darryl Coote
Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief
Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said Sunday that sanctions on Russia will cause them to downgrade the growth rate projections for the year. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said Sunday that it expects Moscow to experience a "deep recession" as sanctions applied against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have already had a severe effect upon its population and economy.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that the sanctions have already caused Russia's economy to contract, shrinking the public's incomes and spending power along with the depreciation of the ruble, the currency of Russia.

Advertisement

"We expect a deep recession in Russia," she said, adding, "In terms of servicing debt obligations, I can say that no longer we think of Russian default as improbable event. Russia has the money to service its debt, but cannot access it."

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, and in response democratic nations, including the United States, Canada, the 27-member European Union and several others imposed wide-reaching sanctions against Russian banks, oligarchs and entities while several Westerner businesses have also announced full pull-outs of the nation or suspensions of operations, dealing a heavy blow to Moscow's economy.

RELATED Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion

Asked if the situation could spark an international financial crisis, Georgieva said not for now but the exposure of about $120 billion in Russian banks will result in the IMF downgrading growth rate projections for the year though she expects them to still be positive.

Advertisement

The worry right now for the IMF lies with countries neighboring Russia and Ukraine, she said, due to their economic ties with the warring nations and their accepting of the brunt of nearly 2.7 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war.

The two other groups of countries the IMF are concerned with are those that have yet to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and those, including the United States, that rely on Russia to meet their energy needs.

RELATED Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire

"War in Ukraine means hunger in Africa, but war in Ukraine also has social implications for many, many countries," she said.

The IMF last week disbursed $1.4 billion to Ukraine in an effort to mitigate some of the effects of the war, and she remarked that the Kyiv authorities "have been remarkable," considering the situation.

"We had negotiations on this $1.4 billion and my staff tells me they can hear the air raid sirens, and yet works go on," she said.

RELATED Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached

Latest Headlines

COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
World News // 10 hours ago
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea, Germany and Vietnam accounted for 41.1% of new COVID-19 cases as infections rose by 6% worldwide in the past week.
IAEA: Chernobyl nuclear plant halted safety repairs, maintenance due to 'fatigue'
World News // 6 hours ago
IAEA: Chernobyl nuclear plant halted safety repairs, maintenance due to 'fatigue'
March 13 (UPI) -- Staff at the Chernobyl nuclear plant have stopped repairing and maintaining safety-related equipment in part due to "physical and psychological fatigue" from working non-stop since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24.
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
March 13 (UPI) -- Brent Renaud, an award-winning video journalist and documentary filmmaker, has been killed in Ukraine, police officials said.
Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion
March 13 (UPI) -- Russia has continued to arrest protesters against the Ukraine invasion as tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in cities across Europe on Sunday.
Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire
World News // 11 hours ago
Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire
March 13 (UPI) -- A passenger train carrying civilians fleeing fighting in eastern Ukraine was fired on by Russian forces, officials with the country's national train service said.
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Russia and Ukraine expressed optimism that a diplomatic end to the invasion can be reached even as Russian forces battered Ukraine with airstrikes on Sunday.
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
World News // 13 hours ago
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Sunday she did not believe a U.S. consulate in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq was the target of an Iranian ballistic missile strike.
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an "unacceptable armed aggression" as he urged for a diplomatic end to the war and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.
Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes
March 13 (UPI) -- A military base near the border with Poland and a port city in the south of the country were hit with a series of airstrikes from Russian warplanes on Sunday.
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
March 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the country's allies to increase their support for Ukraine in a video address Sunday, calling Russia's military invasion an "evil" presence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

73-car pileup shuts down Pennsylvania highway for hours
73-car pileup shuts down Pennsylvania highway for hours
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement