Airport security strike in Germany causes cancellations, delays

March 14 (UPI) -- Airport security staff from at least six German airports walked off their jobs in a daylong strike Monday, causing widespread delays and cancellations. Verdi, the union for the security workers, said the so-called "warning strike" was called after they failed to make movement in three rounds of collective bargaining talks with the German Employer's Association. Both sides plan to meet again on Wednesday and Thursday. Advertisement

The union said about 1,350 workers participated in the strike, involving airports at Cologne-Bonn, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Bremen, Hanover and Leipzig. According to FlightAware.com, 35% of the flights at Dusseldorf were canceled, along with 25% of the flights in Cologne and 22% in Berlin.

There was no visible strike at Munich International Airport, the second largest airport in Germany

"Munich has not been affected by the warning strikes so far today," an airport spokesperson told The Germany Eye website.

Verdi has been negotiating for baggage checkers to rise to the level of employees in passenger control. He also called for aircraft security workers and boarding pass control employees to have the same pay throughout Germany's aviation industry.

Germany's airport association ADV said cancellations and delays were felt throughout the country.

"We appeal to the collective bargaining partners to seek an agreement on the disputed points at the negotiating table," ADV CEO Ralph Beisel said, according to The Local.