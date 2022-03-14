Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2022 / 11:12 AM

Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17

By Clyde Hughes
Australia, Netherlands take legal action against Russia over downing of MH17
Part of the wreckage was found on July 20, 2014, at the main crash site of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which crashed over the eastern Ukraine region on July 17, 2014. Australia and Netherlands have filed legal action against Russia on Monday over the crash. File Photo by Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Australia and the Netherlands announced Monday that they have started legal proceedings against Russia through the International Civil Aviation Organization in connection with the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

Russia had forcibly taken over the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and fighting in separatist eastern regions supported by Moscow had intensified with the commercial airliner was shot down, killing 298. Among those were 38 Australians and 196 Dutch nationals.

Advertisement

"Australia and the Netherlands jointly held Russia responsible under international law for its role in the downing of flight MH17," the Netherlands government said in a statement. "Negotiations on this matter between Russia, on the one side, and Australia and the Netherlands, on the other, were unilaterally terminated by Russia.

"Following the suspension of talks, Australia and the Netherlands held consultations on what steps should be taken next. This resulted in the initiation, earlier today, of legal proceedings against Russia before the ICAO."

RELATED Trial of 4 charged in MH17 shootdown moves to evidence phase

In a joint statement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Michaelia Cash, attorney-general, said there is "overwhelming evidence" of Russia's involvement in the plane's downing and needs to be held accountable.

Advertisement

"Today's joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries' fight for truth, justice and accountability for this horrific act of violence, which claimed the lives of 298 victims, 38 of whom called Australia home," the Australian statement said.

"The Russian Federation's refusal to take responsibility for its role in the downing of Flight MH17 is unacceptable and the Australian government has always said that it will not exclude any legal options in our pursuit of justice."

RELATED Murder trial begins in Netherlands court for MH17 shootdown

The governments charge that a Russian Buk-TELAR surface-to-air missile took down the airplane on July 17, 2014, and it could only have been operated by the Russian military or someone under the direct instruction of the military.

Evidence exists that a Buk missile system was removed from the separatists-controlled Ukraine region to Russia shortly after the plane was taken down.

"While we cannot take away the grief of those whose loved ones died as a result of Russia's actions, the Australian government will pursue every available avenue to ensure Russia is held to account so that this horrific act never happens again," the Australian statement said.

RELATED Investigators: Calls show Russia involvement before MH17 crash

Latest Headlines

Pfizer halting new clinical trials in Russia, will continue providing vital medicine
World News // 4 minutes ago
Pfizer halting new clinical trials in Russia, will continue providing vital medicine
March 14 (UPI) -- Pfizer will not begin any new drug trials in Russia and will also donate all profits from its subsidiary in that country, the drug company said Monday.
Russian forces pound targets around downtown Kyiv; peace talks resume
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian forces pound targets around downtown Kyiv; peace talks resume
March 14 (UPI) -- Russian attacks in Ukraine intensified on Monday as a fourth round of talks started between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at ending the fighting.
British appeals court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda, Cayman Islands
World News // 57 minutes ago
British appeals court blocks same-sex marriage for Bermuda, Cayman Islands
March 14 (UPI) -- A top appeals court in Britain on Monday blocked gay marriage in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands after siding with the governments of the two self-governing overseas territories in two landmark rulings.
Moscow blocks access to Instagram for about 80 million users in Russia
World News // 2 hours ago
Moscow blocks access to Instagram for about 80 million users in Russia
March 14 (UPI) -- Russian regulators cut off access to Instagram for about 80 million users on Monday, arguing that the social media platform was allowing posts that provoke acts of violence against Russian troops in Ukraine.
Russian forces again cut power supply to Chernobyl plant, operator says
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian forces again cut power supply to Chernobyl plant, operator says
March 14 (UPI) -- After some power was restored over the weekend, electricity was out again at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station in central Ukraine on Monday, utility officials said.
Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jets after crash
World News // 3 hours ago
Taiwan grounds Mirage fighter jets after crash
March 14 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed into the sea Monday during a routine combat training mission, the island's air force said, prompting the military to ground the fleet.
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
World News // 3 hours ago
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
March 14 (UPI) -- Two strong underwater earthquakes rattled areas around western Indonesia and the Philippines on Monday with magnitudes over 6.0, scientists said.
Australia sanctions Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarchs over Ukraine attack
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia sanctions Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarchs over Ukraine attack
March 14 (UPI) -- Australia announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting 33 Russian oligarchs, including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, and other prominent businessmen over their country's attack on Ukraine.
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
World News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea, Germany and Vietnam accounted for 41.1% of new COVID-19 cases as infections rose by 6% worldwide in the past week.
Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief
World News // 12 hours ago
Russia to experience 'deep recession' amid sanctions, says IMF chief
March 14 (UPI) --  The International Monetary Fund said Sunday that it expects Moscow to experience a "deep recession" as sanctions applied against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have already had a severe effect upon its populat
Advertisement

Trending Stories

73-car pileup shuts down Pennsylvania highway for hours
73-car pileup shuts down Pennsylvania highway for hours
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
6.7-, 6.4-magnitude earthquakes shake Indonesia and the Philippines
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement