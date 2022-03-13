Advertisement
March 13, 2022 / 2:38 PM

Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire

By Adam Schrader
Members of the Ukrainian community attend a service for war victims in a Ukrainian Catholic Church filled with boxes of humanitarian aid in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- A passenger train carrying civilians fleeing fighting in eastern Ukraine was fired on by Russian forces, officials with the country's national train service said.

Ukraine Railways said in a statement on Sunday that one of the conductors of this train was killed and another was injured and taken to Slovyansk Hospital.

Railroad officials said the train had been on a route to pick up passengers from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed separatists and recognized by Russia as independent republics in the days before the invasion.

The train was near the Brusyn station in the Donetsk region on its way to the city of Lyman when it came under fire, officials said.

RELATED Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached

Railroad officials said that another train would be sent to evacuate the surviving crew members onboard the damaged train as well as passengers, including about 100 children.

The national railroad service said 33 train workers have been killed during the invasion and that two million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, had evacuated the country by train.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said in a statement on Telegram that the Kramatorsk-Lviv evacuation train was fired on during an air raid.

RELATED U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine

"The occupiers crossed all possible boundaries of common sense and humanity. They must receive proper punishment for their hellish crimes!" Kyrylenko said.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement on Sunday that more people are seeking shelter away from their homes as airstrikes and shelling intensify in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian authorities, brave citizens and humanitarian agencies help as they can, in spite of huge risks," Grandi said. "Targeting civilian people and structures violates international law."

RELATED Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'

Data from the UNHCR shows that 2,698,280 people have fled Ukraine as of Saturday, jumping by more than 200,000 in just a day.

About 1.7 million of the refugees have fled to Poland alone while 246,206 have fled to Hungary, 195,980 to Slovakia, 104,929 to Moldova and 84,671 to Romania.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report on Friday that the agency remains "gravely concerned" about the rising death toll in Ukraine.

"We have so far recorded 549 civilian deaths and 957 injuries since the armed attack began on 24 February, although the actual figure could be much higher," Liz Throssell, the spokesperson for the agency, said in the report.

"Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide-area effects in or near populated areas. These include missiles, heavy artillery shells and rockets, as well as airstrikes."

In Italy, a bus carrying 50 passengers from Ukraine driving on the A14 highway went off the road between Forli and Cesena and overturned causing the death of one passenger and injuring others.

