Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2022 / 4:07 PM

Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion

By Adam Schrader
Russia continues to arrest protesters against Ukraine invasion
Protesters hold a large flag of Ukraine and umbrellas with the colors of the Ukraine Flag at a Close the Sky March Umbrella Rally in support of Ukraine in Times Square in New York City on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Russia has continued to arrest protesters against the Ukraine invasion as tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in cities across Europe on Sunday.

The extent of protests in Russia have been difficult to document since Russian President Vladimir Putin approved laws criminalizing speaking out against the Russian military and targeting journalists who report what the government considers to be "false news" about the invasion.

Advertisement

OVD-Info, an independent human rights watchdog in Russia, has reported that there were at least 866 arrests on Sunday and that there have been more than 14,000 people detained in cities across the country for anti-war action since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24.

Luka Zatravkin, the son of artist Nikas Safronov, was arrested in Moscow on Sunday for handcuffing himself to the entrance of a McDonald's restaurant while blaming Russia for their departure from the country, according to OVD-Info.

RELATED Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire

McDonald's and Starbucks announced Tuesday that they would close all of their locations in Russia over the ongoing "humanitarian crisis" in Ukraine. McDonald's has more than 800 stores in the country after becoming the first American chain restaurant to open during the end of the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

"Now we are being deprived of the very ideas of democracy and the values of human rights, showing that freedom is a fiction. Because politicians from world powers can take away our freedoms with the stroke of a pen," Zatravkin said in a post to Telegram.

"This is a real genocide of the common people, who are going to create unbearable living conditions. Because along with violent prohibitions, all our moral and social postulates collapse."

RELATED Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached

Another man, a resident of St. Petersburg, was arrested for "Putin is a fascist!" messages at a war memorial honoring soldiers who died in the siege of Leningrad during World War II.

In a series of press releases, the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Russia has noted that those arrested and charged have all been found guilty of their offenses.

Bernard Smith, a reporter for Al-Jazeera, said in a report from the outlet that "it's very difficult for people to go to the streets and protest" and that one woman was dragged away while holding a blank piece of white paper.

RELATED U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine

"Anyone trying to go out or looking like a protester has been violently dragged away," Smith said.

In the Ukrainian city Kherson, which has been taken over by Russian forces, hundreds of demonstrators protested suspected Russian plans to turn the region into a breakaway republic, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Protesters waved Ukrainian flags and chanted anti-Russian slogans including "Kherson is Ukrainian" and "Russian soldiers are fascists."

RELATED Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'

Meanwhile, the nonprofit group Greenpeace estimated on Twitter that more than 125,000 people had protested on the streets of German cities on Sunday. More than 60,000 people were estimated to have protested in Berlin alone.

Protesters were seen carrying signs in English urging "Peace No War" and boycotts against Russian oil and gas, photos posted to social media show.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
World News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, Vietnam account for 41% of weekly cases
March 13 (UPI) -- South Korea, Germany and Vietnam accounted for 41.1% of new COVID-19 cases as infections rose by 6% worldwide in the past week.
Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire
World News // 1 hour ago
Passenger train with civilians fleeing eastern Ukraine comes under fire
March 13 (UPI) -- A passenger train carrying civilians fleeing fighting in eastern Ukraine was fired on by Russian forces, officials with the country's national train service said.
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Russia and Ukraine expressed optimism that a diplomatic end to the invasion can be reached even as Russian forces battered Ukraine with airstrikes on Sunday.
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
March 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Sunday she did not believe a U.S. consulate in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq was the target of an Iranian ballistic missile strike.
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
March 13 (UPI) -- Brent Renaud, an award-winning video journalist and documentary filmmaker, has been killed in Ukraine, police officials said.
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an "unacceptable armed aggression" as he urged for a diplomatic end to the war and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.
Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes
March 13 (UPI) -- A military base near the border with Poland and a port city in the south of the country were hit with a series of airstrikes from Russian warplanes on Sunday.
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
World News // 16 hours ago
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
March 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the country's allies to increase their support for Ukraine in a video address Sunday, calling Russia's military invasion an "evil" presence.
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
World News // 17 hours ago
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
March 12 (UPI) -- A new mayor was installed in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday one day after Russian forces forcibly detained the city's elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov.
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
World News // 18 hours ago
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
March 12 (UPI) -- Multiple missiles were fired late Saturday toward the U.S. consulate and a news station in Erbil, the autonomous Kurdish region in northwestern Iraq.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement