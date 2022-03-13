Advertisement
World News
March 13, 2022 / 12:07 PM

U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack

By Daniel Uria
U.S. officials do not believe consulate was target of Iran missile attack
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Sunday she did not believe a U.S. consulate in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq was the target of an Iranian ballistic missile strike. File Photo by Yonhap South Korea/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in the United States said they did not believe the U.S. consulate in the autonomous Kurdistan Region in Iraq was the target of an Iranian missile strike on Sunday morning.

"We do not believe the consulate was the target of this attack ... this was an attack on Iraq's sovereignty," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told Fox News Sunday.

Advertisement

Multiple missiles were fired toward the U.S. consulate and a news station in Erbil.

Kurdistan's counterterrorism force said 12 ballistic missiles had been fired rather than the rockets commonly used by Iranian-backed militia groups, officials told The New York Times.

RELATED U.N. imposes arms embargo on Houthis, labels group as terrorists

A U.S. State Department representative told Fox News that there was no damage nor casualties "at any U.S. government facility."

"The incident is being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government ... We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence," the representative said.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps took responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on Iranian state media, saying it targeted "the strategic center of the Zionist conspiracies in Erbil," referencing the U.S. presence in Iraq with Israel.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network

Iran previously vowed revenge against Israel for an airstrike in Syria that killed four people, including two members of the Revolutionary Guards, four days prior.

The governor of Erbil denied the presence of any Israeli bases in the semiautonomous Kurdistan Region but U.S. and Israeli intelligence do cooperate.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condenmned the missile strike as "an attack on the security of our people" and Marsour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, said Erbil "will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack."

RELATED Naftali Bennett warns new Iran nuclear deal will create 'more violent' Middle East

Sunday's attack also came as talks in Vienna aimed at a revived nuclear deal with Iran were paused indefinitely on Friday as Russia demanded that sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine do not prohibit trade between Moscow and Tehran.

Latest Headlines

Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
World News // 9 minutes ago
Russia, Ukraine express optimism that diplomatic end to invasion can be reached
March 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Russia and Ukraine expressed optimism that a diplomatic end to the invasion can be reached even as Russian forces battered Ukraine with airstrikes on Sunday.
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. journalist Brent Renaud killed in Ukraine
March 13 (UPI) -- Brent Renaud, an award-winning video journalist and documentary filmmaker, has been killed in Ukraine, police officials said.
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion 'unacceptable armed aggression'
March 13 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called the Russian invasion of Ukraine an "unacceptable armed aggression" as he urged for a diplomatic end to the war and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.
Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia hits base near Ukraine-Poland border with airstrikes
March 13 (UPI) -- A military base near the border with Poland and a port city in the south of the country were hit with a series of airstrikes from Russian warplanes on Sunday.
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'
March 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the country's allies to increase their support for Ukraine in a video address Sunday, calling Russia's military invasion an "evil" presence.
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
World News // 14 hours ago
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
March 12 (UPI) -- A new mayor was installed in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Saturday one day after Russian forces forcibly detained the city's elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov.
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
World News // 15 hours ago
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
March 12 (UPI) -- Multiple missiles were fired late Saturday toward the U.S. consulate and a news station in Erbil, the autonomous Kurdish region in northwestern Iraq.
Police warn female Ukrainian refugees about harassment, luring at Berlin train station
World News // 17 hours ago
Police warn female Ukrainian refugees about harassment, luring at Berlin train station
March 12 (UPI) -- German police are warning female refugees arriving from Ukraine via train to stay vigilant after receiving several reports of men harassing or luring young women upon arrival at Berlin Central Station.
China closes schools, dismisses mayors as COVID-19 numbers rise
World News // 19 hours ago
China closes schools, dismisses mayors as COVID-19 numbers rise
March 12 (UPI) -- Officials in China have dismissed the mayors of two cities and shut down schools in Shanghai as COVID-19 numbers rise in the country.
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
World News // 19 hours ago
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
March 12 (UPI) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday mass executed 81 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
Multiple missiles fired at U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
New mayor installed in Russian-controlled city of Melitopol
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement