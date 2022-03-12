Advertisement
World News
March 12, 2022 / 6:55 PM

Police warn female Ukrainian refugees about harassment, luring at Berlin train station

By Calley Hair
Police warn female Ukrainian refugees about harassment, luring at Berlin train station
Passengers move on a platform after the arrival of a train from Przemysl carrying refugees of the Ukrainian-Polish border at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany on Friday. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- German police are warning female refugees arriving from Ukraine via train to stay vigilant after receiving several reports of men harassing or luring young women upon arrival at Berlin Central Station.

Women arriving at Hauptbahnhof station alone or with young children have been approached by men offering rides or a place to stay, According to German public news outlet Deutsche Welle.

Advertisement

Some men reportedly posed as volunteers, capitalizing on the chaos of thousands of refugees arriving at once.

The men tend to be "conspicuous" and legitimate volunteers have been instructed to keep an eye out, a federal police spokesman told the outlet.

RELATED Scholz, Macron speak with Putin to call for cease-fire in Ukraine

He added that the department had seen no evidence that kidnapping, sexual assault or human trafficking had actually been carried out.

In one complaint, a woman said a man tried to lure her with aid upon arrival at the train station, police said.

"We currently have a huge number of people who want to help with honest intentions and, on the other hand, people who want to use this situation for their own purposes," the spokesman told DW.

RELATED Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv

Berlin's Federal Police confirmed in a post to Twitter that it had been receiving reports of suspicious behavior at the station.

Advertisement

"Please contact the police immediately if you are offered money for accommodation or observe people doing so," the tweet said in German.

Monika Cissek-Evans, a woman who runs a counseling center for victims of human trafficking, told DW that her organization is working on a flyer to post at Berlin Central Station and other train stations across the country.

RELATED Zelensky says Russian forces kidnapped mayor of Melitopol

"Don't let go of your passport. Keep your phone with you at all times. Take a picture of the license plate before you get into a car. Ask to see an ID when you are offered an apartment or room. Write down the name and address. Be wary if someone promises you a lot of money quickly," the flyer states.

The German government has offered to provide free short-term living arrangements for up to 300,000 Ukrainian refugees, including accommodations for 100,000 people through a partnership with vacation rental company AirBnb.

Data from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees shows that nearly 2.6 million refugees have fled the country since the invasion began Feb. 24. More than 1.5 million have fled to Poland alone.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday for more than an hour to call for a cease-fire in Ukraine and a diplomatic end to the invasion.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

China closes schools, dismisses mayors as COVID-19 numbers rise
World News // 2 hours ago
China closes schools, dismisses mayors as COVID-19 numbers rise
March 12 (UPI) -- Officials in China have dismissed the mayors of two cities and shut down schools in Shanghai as COVID-19 numbers rise in the country.
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
World News // 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
March 12 (UPI) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday mass executed 81 people.
Australian PM Morrison says millions in aid dispersed after coastal flooding
World News // 3 hours ago
Australian PM Morrison says millions in aid dispersed after coastal flooding
March 12 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said $631 million (about $460 million USD) has been dispersed after recent coastal flooding caused by heavy rain led to a historic national emergency declaration and evacuations.
Scholz, Macron speak with Putin to call for cease-fire in Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Scholz, Macron speak with Putin to call for cease-fire in Ukraine
March 12 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday for more than an hour to call for a cease-fire in Ukraine and a diplomatic end to the invasion.
Winter storm causes disruptions as it darts through Turkey
World News // 7 hours ago
Winter storm causes disruptions as it darts through Turkey
March 12 (UPI) -- A highly disruptive storm slowly pushed across Turkey and hampered day-to-day operations across portions of the country in recent days.
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
March 12 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a mosque in Mariupol on Saturday, encroached on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and struck structures in other cities.
Zelensky says Russian forces kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky says Russian forces kidnapped mayor of Melitopol
March 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russian forces had kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol, a coastal city near the Sea of Azov.
Russia launches investigation into Facebook over hate speech policy
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia launches investigation into Facebook over hate speech policy
March 11 (UPI) -- Russia's Investigative Committee announced Friday that it opened a criminal case against social media giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, over the company's hate speech policy.
Russia demands on sanctions cause pause in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna
World News // 1 day ago
Russia demands on sanctions cause pause in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna
March 11 (UPI) -- Talks in Vienna aimed at a revived nuclear deal with Iran were paused indefinitely on Friday following Russia's demands that sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine do no prohibit trade between Moscow and Tehran.
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
World News // 1 day ago
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
March 11 (UPI) -- Russia widened its military attacks in Ukraine on Friday, striking in some major western locations for the first time amid ongoing peace talks that have failed to produce any meaningful results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Suspect arrested after 7 spring breakers overdose on fentanyl in Florida
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Saudi Arabia kills 81 people in mass execution
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
Russian forces bomb mosque in Mariupol, encroach on Kyiv
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
U.S. to permanently end Title 42 policy for unaccompanied minors at border
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Major winter storm to brush D.C., Philly and NYC with accumulating snow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement