Australian PM Morrison says millions in aid dispersed after coastal flooding

March 12 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said $631 million (about $460 million USD) has been dispersed after recent coastal flooding caused by heavy rain led to a historic national emergency declaration and evacuations. Australia issued its first national emergency declaration this week after a law passed in December 2020 in response to deadly wildfires that year allowed for such a measure, Sky News reported. Advertisement

At least 22 people have died from the recent flooding, the effect of which was likely made worse by the damage to land and vegetation during the fires. Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders this week because of the flooding.

Speaking from the city of Hawkesbury on Saturday, Morrison addressed criticism that a national emergency declaration signed Friday for communities affected by flooding in the state of New South Wales was not signed for the state of Queensland.

Such declarations allow the federal government to quickly disperse aid and supplies to areas of states and territories ravaged by emergency conditions.

Morrison said during the press conference that the emergency declaration was not requested by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, the executive head of the Australian state.

"When I say I'm going to consult someone, I mean it. I'm not so stubborn as to not listen. And when the premier tells me she doesn't think it's necessary, well, of course, I'm going to listen to that," Morrison said.

"If she thought it was necessary a week ago, she could have written to me and asked me to do it, but she didn't. That's the way it works. If the state wants it to be done, then they can request for it to be done, and no such request was made by the Queensland government."

Morrison added that 766,000 people had received $631 million (about $460 million USD) in Commonwealth Disaster Payments and Recovery Allowance in the last two weeks.

"Here in New South Wales alone, $423 million makes up that $631 [million] across the country, and that says something to the scale of the floods that we've seen here in New South Wales," Morrison said. "Here in the Hawkesbury alone, there are 8,671 claims and over $7 million in direct support that has gone in."

Morrison added that more than 6,000 members of the Australian Defense Forces had deployed across the country to provide flood assistance and cleanup operations.

"That presence is a very welcome sight and I know a great encouragement. And I want to thank all those Defense Force personnel who have been out there doing that, and particularly the reservists who have been part of those call-outs, and up on the Northern Rivers especially," Morrison said.

"Those reservists, I want to thank their employers as well. Employers have released them to go and serve their communities and serve their country in the way that they are doing now."

The disaster has led to stories of heroism, including an Australian Ninja Warrior contestant who pulled a baby from mud and resuscitated them after landslides caused by the flooding swept away homes, Australian weekly newspaper The Saturday Paper reported.

After saving the baby, Lisa Parkes was then able to rescue its parents and reunite them with the infant, the outlet reported.

"The parents, the mum and dad, were buried almost neck-deep in the mud and they had been there for more than 24 hours," Parkes said. "The baby must have been at that age, about eight months, and, it was impeccable timing, because it tried to roll over and had caught mud in its mouth and became unconscious."