Zelensky urges in video address: 'Look for ways to cause maximum damage'

March 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the country's allies to increase their support for Ukraine in a video address Sunday, calling Russia's military invasion an "evil" presence.
"Because it is not only for Ukraine. This is for everyone in Europe. Evil that purposefully bombs peaceful cities, evil that fires even at ambulances and blows up hospitals, it will not be able to stop at one country if it has the strength to go further," Zelensky said in the address, posted to Facebook around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.