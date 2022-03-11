Trending
World News
March 11, 2022 / 4:42 AM

Zelensky accuses Russia of holding Mariupol hostage, planning chemical weapons attack

By Darryl Coote
1/3
People gather on a platform at the central train station in the city of Odessa, which remains under Ukrainian rule, to evacuate on Thursday when President Volodymyr Zelensky said nearly 40,000 people were evacuated from the country.  Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/ UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a "terrorist state," accusing it of ordering troops to hold Mariupol hostage while Ukrainian officials have attempted to evacuate civilians from the southern coastal city for days.

He also accused Russia of planning a chemical weapons attack, pointing to its dissemination of claims that Ukraine has been building chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction with the United States.

A tired-looking Zelensky made the accusations during his Thursday night address to the people of Ukraine, in which he said humanitarian corridors facilitated the evacuation of nearly 40,000 Ukrainians from the country throughout the day while hundreds of tons of food and medicine were delivered to cities under Russian attack.

The corridors were organized for the cities of Sumy, Trostyanets, Krasnopillya, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and Izyum but the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha where officials have been attempting to evacuate citizens continued to be bombarded by Russians attacks, he said, accusing Russian troops of attacking a corridor meant for Mariupol with tanks.

Biden to designate Colombia as Major Non-NATO Ally

"Although we did everything necessary to make the humanitarian corridor work, Russian troops did not cease fire," he said. "They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to torture it, to carry out constant bombardment."

Russians destroyed the State Emergency Service building in Donetsk region, in which Mariupol resides, he said, adding that beside it was where Mariupol residents were gathered in preparation to evacuate.

"This is outright terror," he said. "Blatant terror. From experienced terrorists. The world needs to know that."

Senate approves $1.5 trillion spending bill ahead of shutdown deadline

The city has been under siege for 10 days, and residents are without heat and the ability to communicate, putting more than a million people at risk of death, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The heating network was taken out by missiles and airstrikes, he said, calling for the immediate admission of repair crews.

"We urge the world community to focus on this issue," he said.

Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say

The attacks followed kremlin forces bombing a children's hospital and a maternity ward in the city a day earlier, for which the president said was proof of genocide.

Zelensky said Russia has substantially increased its propaganda activities for Mariupol where communications have been blocked.

"If you have the opportunity to talk to the people of Mariupol, to write to the people of Mariupol, spread the truth," the president said. "Remind them that Ukraine is with them wholeheartedly and is doing everything to stop the torture of the city."

Russia has accused Ukraine of developing chemical and biological weapons that Kyiv vehemently denies, and Moscow late Thursday requested an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting for Friday to discuss "the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine."

The United States has also rejected the accusations as a "false flag" attack to create a pretext for Russia to further invade and inflect violence upon Ukraine.

The accusation makes Zelensky "really worried" that it indicates Russia is planning to attack Ukraine with biological weapons, he said.

"We've been repeatedly convinced: if you want to know Russia's plans, look at what Russia accuse others of."

