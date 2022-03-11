Britain levels sanctions against hundreds of 'complicit' Russian lawmakers over Ukraine

Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, has formally recognized two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent. The official recognition was followed by the Russian invasion last month. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Truss said the Russian lawmakers are complicit in the invasion of Ukraine, and the Duma officially recognizes the "independence" of the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the regions independent last month just days before the invasion began.

The Duma also authorized the permanent presence of Russian forces on sovereign Ukraine soil.

"We're targeting those complicit in Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war. We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions," Truss said in a statement.

"Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally."

The new sanctions ban the 386 Russian lawmakers from traveling to Britain and accessing any assets held in the country.

RELATED British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch

Britain's foreign ministry said that the measures build on previous moves to seize property held by wealthy Russian oligarchs, such as a private jet that officials say was used by billionaire Eugene Shvidler and was impounded this week. Officials say that more than 500 Russian oligarchs and high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries have been sanctioned so far.

British officials have said they also plan to sanction the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.