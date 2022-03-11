Trending
March 11, 2022 / 9:01 PM

Russia launches investigation into Facebook over hate speech policy

By Adam Schrader
Russia launches investigation into Facebook over hate speech policy
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen testifying remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in November 2020. File Photo by Hannah McKay/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Russia's Investigative Committee announced Friday that it opened a criminal case against social media giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, over the company's hate speech policy.

The news came after Meta told moderators this week that it would allow Facebook and Instagram users to post violent messages about the Russian military amid the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian agency said in a statement that the criminal case was opened "in connection with illegal calls for murder and violence" against Russian citizens by Meta employees.

"Andy Stone, the company's press secretary, announced on the social network that Meta had temporarily lifted the ban on calls for violence against the Russian military on its platforms. He called it a form of political expression," the Russian statement reads.

RELATED Russia demands on sanctions cause pause in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

Russian officials accused Stone of violating the country's criminal code as a public call for extremist activities and assistance in terrorist activities.

"As part of the criminal case, the necessary investigative measures are being carried out to give a legal evaluation to actions of Andy Stone and other employees of the American corporation," the Russian statement reads.

Russia's investigation comes after Meta revealed it uncovered disinformation and hacking campaigns targeting Ukraine amid the invasion. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law cracking down on independent media in the country and blocking access to Facebook.

RELATED Russian cyberattacks could threaten U.S. healthcare system, experts warn

Nick Clegg, Meta's president for global affairs, said in a statement that "the Russian government is considering designating Meta as an extremist organization for its policies in support of speech."

"There has been a lot of coverage and discussion of how we are applying our policies to speech in the context of Putin's invasion of Ukraine," Clegg said.

"I want to be crystal clear: our policies are focused on protecting people's rights to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country."

RELATED Russian-made drone from Ukraine crashes in Croatian capital

Clegg added that the temporary change in policies will be applied only to posts made inside Ukraine and that the company "will not tolerate Russophobia or any kind of discrimination, harassment or violence towards Russians on our platform."

"The fact is, if we applied our standard content policies without any adjustments, we would now be removing content from ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces, which would rightly be viewed as unacceptable," Clegg said.

"We have no quarrel with the Russian people. There is no change at all in our policies on hate speech as far as the Russian people are concerned."

RELATED Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia demands on sanctions cause pause in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia demands on sanctions cause pause in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna
March 11 (UPI) -- Talks in Vienna aimed at a revived nuclear deal with Iran were paused indefinitely on Friday following Russia's demands that sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine do no prohibit trade between Moscow and Tehran.
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
March 11 (UPI) -- Russia widened its military attacks in Ukraine on Friday, striking in some major western locations for the first time amid ongoing peace talks that have failed to produce any meaningful results.
India accidentally fires missile into Pakistan
World News // 6 hours ago
India accidentally fires missile into Pakistan
March 11 (UPI) -- India's Ministry of Defense announced Friday that it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan earlier in the week.
Russian-made drone from Ukraine crashes in Croatian capital
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian-made drone from Ukraine crashes in Croatian capital
March 11 (UPI) -- A small unmanned military aircraft crashed in the Croatian capital of Zagreb Thursday night after flying over several NATO countries, causing a loud explosion but no injuries.
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Finland considers joining NATO after Russian invasion of Ukraine
March 11 (UPI) -- Finland President Sauli Niinisto said Thursday that his country is examining its past position of neutrality in considering joining NATO in light of Russia's war with Ukraine.
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
World News // 10 hours ago
Anonymous releases 364,000 files about Russia's censorship of invasion
March 11 (UPI) -- Anonymous has released 364,000 files from Roskomnadzor, the Russian agency that monitors and censors media, including documents from as recent as Saturday, according to whistleblower group Distributed Denial of Secrets.
French actor Gerard Depardieu loses effort to drop rape investigation
World News // 11 hours ago
French actor Gerard Depardieu loses effort to drop rape investigation
March 11 (UPI) -- French actor Gerard Depardieu remains under investigation for a rape accusation after a Paris appeals court denied the actor's effort to end the investigation.
VP Kamala Harris reinforces U.S. support against Russia in Romania visit
World News // 12 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris reinforces U.S. support against Russia in Romania visit
March 11 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled from Poland to Romania on Friday as part of her three-day visit in Eastern Europe this week to meet with leaders and reinforce U.S. support for the region against Russian aggression.
Britain levels sanctions against hundreds of 'complicit' Russian lawmakers over Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain levels sanctions against hundreds of 'complicit' Russian lawmakers over Ukraine
March 11 (UPI) -- Britain on Friday formally sanctioned hundreds of lawmakers in Russia's Parliament for supporting the pro-Moscow breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, collectively known as the Donbas.
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
World News // 15 hours ago
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
March 11 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities sent a northeastern city of nine million people into lockdown on Friday as the country has seen daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000 this week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.
