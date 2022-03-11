India accidentally fires missile into Pakistan

March 11 (UPI) -- India's Ministry of Defense announced Friday that it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan earlier in the week.

The ministry issued a statement saying the missile was fired Wednesday during "routine maintenance."

"The government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry," the statement read.

"While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, director-general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations, said the missile landed in Mian Channu, Khanewal district, 77 miles into the country's territory.

Pakistan's national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, on Friday questioned India's ability to handle sensitive weapons technology after the mistake. He also said India should have immediately alerted Pakistan of the inadvertent launch.

"In a nuclear environment, such callousness and ineptitude raises questions about the safety and security of Indian weapon systems," Yusuf said in a series of tweets, according to Dawn news.

"Remember, this is a state apparatus being run by a fascist ideology that has already proven its recklessness by trying to bomb Pakistan in 2019," he added.

He also called for an investigation into the incident to determine if the launch was intentional.