Russian-made drone from Ukraine crashes in Croatian capital

Croatian soldiers investigate the site where a military drone crashed in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday. The Croatian Defense Ministry confirmed that an unidentified military drone crashed in downtown Zagreb. Photo by Antonio Bat/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- A small unmanned military aircraft crashed in the Croatian capital of Zagreb Thursday night after flying over several NATO countries, causing a loud explosion but no injuries. Several parked vehicles were damaged. Two parachutes were found in the general area of the crash. Advertisement

Zagreb police responded to the scene of what a police statement described as "a military-type of unmanned aircraft, which, according to data collected so far, entered Croatian airspace from east to west, or from Hungarian airspace, at a speed of 700 km/h and at an altitude of 1300 m."

The aircraft likely flew from Ukraine. The crashed aircraft is Russian-made. But it is unclear who launched it.

"According to information I have so far, this flying object was Russian-manufactured, we are not sure whether it belongs to the Russian or Ukrainian army," Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said, "(It) arrived in Croatia from the direction of Hungary, and according to (Hungarian) Prime Minister Orban, it arrived to Hungary from the direction of Romania."

According to Total Croatia News, Ukraine confirmed the aircraft isn't theirs.

"A criminal investigation is under way in co-operation between the criminal police and the military police, and other measures are being taken to co-ordinate the security and defense system, including international co-operation, especially with NATO, to determine all of the circumstances [surrounding this incident]," the Zagreb police statement said.

Croatia is a member of NATO.

Croatian security and defense officials met about the incident at the Office of the National Security Council, police said.

According to military experts at The War Zone, the drone is likely a Russian-made Tu-141 "Strizh" reconnaissance drone that, "must have severely malfunctioned and crossed over the entirety of Hungary or parts of neighboring countries and into Croatia from Ukraine."