World News
March 11, 2022 / 7:07 AM

China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years

By Thomas Maresca
China locks down city of 9 million amid biggest COVID-19 outbreak in 2 years
China locked down the city of Changchun on Friday amid the country's largest outbreak of COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Chinese authorities sent a northeastern city of nine million people into lockdown on Friday as the country has seen daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000 this week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

The residents of Changchun, the capital of Jilin Province, have been ordered to stay at home while all non-essential businesses and stores are shuttered, state-run media said on Friday. Schools will be closed and all transportation services will be suspended under the indefinite shutdown, the state-run Global Times reported.

One person from each household will be allowed to go out once every two days to buy supplies as the city undergoes a scheduled three rounds of mass testing.

China's National Health Commission reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Jilin Province one of the hardest-hit areas during a recent surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

RELATED COVID-19 surges in Hong Kong with 300,000 cases, 1,200 deaths in week

Other cities have also started taking measures with targeted lockdowns, including Shanghai, which ordered all schools to move to online classes starting on Saturday.

The latest outbreak is putting China's "zero-COVID" approach to controlling the spread of the virus to its sternest test yet. The government has managed to limit outbreaks through mass testing, shutdowns and tight border controls.

China kept cases to a minimum during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, using a closed-loop system that kept all participants separated from the general public.

RELATED

However, the Omicron variant has proved extraordinarily difficult to contain and many countries have shifted towards a strategy of opening up and living with the virus even as case counts skyrocket.

Hong Kong, which has also followed a zero-tolerance playbook, has been facing an "unprecedented health crisis" of soaring case counts and the world's highest COVID death rates in recent weeks.

On Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended China's "coordinated approach to COVID response and economic and social development" while answering questions at a press conference. Li said that officials would work to make the response "more scientific and targeted based on the current situation," but did not offer a timeline for any changes.

RELATED Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 6M; nearly 1M in U.S.

RELATED Study: Blood oxygenation therapy helps hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19

Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia widens attacks into western Ukraine as Putin allows Syrian fighters to join
March 11 (UPI) -- Russia widened its military attacks in Ukraine on Friday, striking in some major western locations for the first time amid ongoing peace talks that have failed to produce any meaningful results.
North Korea's latest missile launches were ICBM tests, Pentagon says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea's latest missile launches were ICBM tests, Pentagon says
SEOUL, March 11 (UPI) -- A pair of recent missile launches by North Korea were limited trials of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system that the secretive regime may be planning to fully test soon, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Ukraine leader says Russia holding Mariupol hostage, planning chemical weapons attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine leader says Russia holding Mariupol hostage, planning chemical weapons attack
March 11 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a "terrorist state" on Thursday and accused it of ordering troops to hold the city of Mariupol hostage while Ukrainian officials try to evacuate civilians.
IAEA: Ukraine has lost communications with Chernobyl nuclear plant
World News // 23 hours ago
IAEA: Ukraine has lost communications with Chernobyl nuclear plant
March 10 (UPI) -- Ukraine has lost all communications with the Chernobyl nuclear power station, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Thursday, a day after heavy Russian shelling cut all external power to the plant.
Ukrainian officals say Russian attack on Mariupol persists as peace talks fail
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian officals say Russian attack on Mariupol persists as peace talks fail
March 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine on Thursday said that Russia's attack on the city of Mariupol extended into a sixth day as high-level meetings between the nations' top diplomats failed to produce an agreement.
Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say
World News // 16 hours ago
Ukraine does not have biological weapons, U.S. intel officials say
WASHINGTON, March 10 (UPI) -- Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines rejected Russia's claims at a Senate hearing Thursday that Ukraine has biowarfare labs.
First same-sex couples marry in Chile as new law takes effect
World News // 18 hours ago
First same-sex couples marry in Chile as new law takes effect
March 10 (UPI) -- Two gay men were the first same-sex couple legally married in Chile Thursday as the nation's new marriage law took effect.
Goldman Sachs says it will end operations in Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
Goldman Sachs says it will end operations in Russia
March 10 (UPI) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. confirmed Thursday it plans to close its banking operations in Russia because of the attack on Ukraine, the first major bank to leave since the invasion.
In Poland, VP Kamala Harris pledges U.S. aid for Ukraine, urges war crimes inquiry
World News // 21 hours ago
In Poland, VP Kamala Harris pledges U.S. aid for Ukraine, urges war crimes inquiry
March 10 (UPI) -- As part of a three-day visit in Eastern Europe, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said in Poland that President Biden's administration would welcome a war crimes investigation that focuses Russian attacks in Ukraine.
Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan
World News // 22 hours ago
Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan
March 10 (UPI) -- Chinese EV maker Xpeng has begun taking pre-orders for its P5 electric sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature
Louisiana governor vetoes congressional district maps drawn by legislature
