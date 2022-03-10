Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan

The Xpeng P5 car on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2021. Photo by Alex Plavevski/ EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Chinese EV maker Xpeng has begun taking pre-orders for its P5 electric sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Customers in those countries can make P5 pre-orders on the Xpeng website and mobile app. Advertisement

The P5, a mass-market sedan competing with Tesla's Model 3, was unveiled a year ago in China. In February, Xpeng announced its expansion into the Netherlands and Sweden.

The European version of the P5 is different from the one offered in the Chinese market. It won't have Lidar technology and will use a slightly older version of Xpilot, Xpeng's advanced driver-assistance system.

Lidar is Light Detection and Ranging. It helps measure distance while creating a virtual 3-D representation of the car's driving environment.

In September 2021, Xpeng priced the P5 at $24,694, well under the $38,666 starting price of Tesla's Model 3.

In February, Xpeng announced sales and partnerships in the Netherlands and Sweden which included opening of self-operated "experience stores."

Xpeng said in a press statement that the company's Agency Retail agreement in the Netherlands marked a major breakthrough for its European expansion.