Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2022 / 10:22 AM

Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan

By Doug Cunningham
Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan
The Xpeng P5 car on display at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2021. Photo by Alex Plavevski/ EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Chinese EV maker Xpeng has begun taking pre-orders for its P5 electric sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Customers in those countries can make P5 pre-orders on the Xpeng website and mobile app.

Advertisement

The P5, a mass-market sedan competing with Tesla's Model 3, was unveiled a year ago in China. In February, Xpeng announced its expansion into the Netherlands and Sweden.

The European version of the P5 is different from the one offered in the Chinese market. It won't have Lidar technology and will use a slightly older version of Xpilot, Xpeng's advanced driver-assistance system.

Lidar is Light Detection and Ranging. It helps measure distance while creating a virtual 3-D representation of the car's driving environment.

In September 2021, Xpeng priced the P5 at $24,694, well under the $38,666 starting price of Tesla's Model 3.

In February, Xpeng announced sales and partnerships in the Netherlands and Sweden which included opening of self-operated "experience stores."

Xpeng said in a press statement that the company's Agency Retail agreement in the Netherlands marked a major breakthrough for its European expansion.

Read More

Chinese EV company Xpeng undercuts Telsa's price for sedan Beijing auto show crowds check out electric vehicles, luxury cars Chinese automaker unveils flying electric car Tesla delivers first Chinese-made Model 3 vehicles

Latest Headlines

Hyundai Ioniq 5 chosen as the best car in Britain in 2022
World News // 1 hour ago
Hyundai Ioniq 5 chosen as the best car in Britain in 2022
SEOUL, March 10 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle Ioniq 5 was picked as this year's best car in the United Kingdom, according to the U.K. Car of the Year Awards Tuesday.
Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich
March 10 (UPI) -- Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against 7 Russian oligarchs freezing their assets and banning transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses. Sanctions include a travel ban.
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
World News // 1 hour ago
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
March 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine said Thursday they can get workers to repair a damaged power line that's cut off electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear plant and created fears of a radiation leak, if Russian forces allow it.
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
March 10 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine began its third week Thursday as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv met for high-level peace talks that were aimed at ending the fighting, but instead only served to show how far apart they are.
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
World News // 11 hours ago
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
March 9 (UPI) -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved the disbursement of $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine to help cover urgent needs and mitigate the effects of the ongoing war.
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
March 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide late Wednesday after Kyiv officials said Kremlin forces bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward, leaving children and women under the debris.
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
World News // 1 day ago
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- With 95% of ballots counted Thursday, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol was declared the winner of South Korea's presidential election, narrowly edging out liberal Lee Jae-myung.
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
March 9 (UPI) -- Germany introduced a bill that would remove a section of its criminal code prohibiting doctors from providing information about abortions, the country's justice minister said Wednesday.
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
World News // 23 hours ago
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
March 9 (UPI) -- Venezuela, one of Russia's most loyal allies in South America, has released two American citizens who'd been jailed there, U.S. officials said.
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine Wednesday that Russian shelling has damaged a high-voltage power line to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, which is under Russian control, and that radiation could escape if it's not repaired.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement