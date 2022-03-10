Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling

1/4

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national electricity operator, said that the plant remains disconnected from the national power grid and will stay that way until Russian forces allow safe passage for repair workers. File Photo by Sergey Starostenko/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Ukraine said Thursday that they can get workers to repair a damaged power line that's cut off electricity to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, and heightened fears of a radiation leak, if Russian forces allow it to happen. Heavy Russian shelling damaged the high-voltage power line to the plant on Wednesday, and crews have not yet been able to repair it due to sustained Russian assaults in the area. Advertisement

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national electricity operator, said that the plant remains disconnected from the national power grid and will stay that way until Russian forces allow safe passage for repair workers.

Ukrainian officials said that it's declined an offer from Belarus, a chief Russian ally in the war in Ukraine, of helping to restore power to the station.

RELATED Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine

"Ukrenergo does not need the assistance of the Belarusian side in repairing the high-voltage line, damaged by the Russian shelling, that fed Chernobyl nuclear power plant," the state-run power company said Thursday in a translated message on Facebook.

Advertisement

"We need a cease-fire and the admission of our repair teams, who have been waiting for an agreement to leave for repairs since [Wednesday].

"We are ready to immediately repair the lines and restore power to Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been without electricity for more than a day. Just stop the shelling and let our teams do their job."

RELATED IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukrenergo said the plant is presently running on emergency diesel generators, but the fuel is limited. Chernobyl's cooling, ventilation and fire-extinguishing systems -- all vital in the running of the nuclear power plant safely -- are powered by the damaged line.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has called for a safe corridor to allow utility workers to enter the area and make the repairs.

"We demand that a repair team immediately be allowed access to get rid of the damage," Vereshchuk said, according to The Washington Post. "We ask the global community to focus its attention on this problem."

Russian forces seized control of the Chernobyl plant immediately after launching its invasion on Feb. 24. Located about 70 miles northwest of Kyiv, the plant was the site of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents in 1986 when a reactor exploded and sent radiation across Europe.

Advertisement

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainian security personnel inspect a Russian shell that destroyed a residential building in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/ UPI | License Photo