Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2022 / 9:39 AM

Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich

By Doug Cunningham
Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, in February. Britain on Thursday sanctioned seven more Russian oligarchs, including the owner of the Chelsea soccer team. File Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against 7 Russian oligarchs freezing their assets and banning transactions with British individuals and businesses. The sanctions include a travel ban.

The sanctions list includes Roman Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea soccer team, and industrialist Oleg Deripaska.

Advertisement

The British government said in a statement Thursday that the Chelsea team will continue to operate under a license that "includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity, which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs."

"Today's sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a press statement.

RELATED British PM Boris Johnson details sanctions against Russia

The British government said an Economic Crime bill effective next week will also further and faster sanctions.

In the press statement announcing the new sanctions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

The Russian oligarchs sanctioned Thursday include:

  • Roman Abramovich owner of Chelsea FC and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel
  • Oleg Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group
  • Igor Sechin is the Chief Executive of Rosneft
  • Andrey Kostin is Chairman of VTB bank
  • Alexei Miller is CEO of energy company Gazprom
  • Nikolai Tokarev is president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft
  • Dmitri Lebedev is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya
Advertisement
RELATED British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch

The British government said it has sanctioned over 500 of Russia's most significant and financially high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

RELATED Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks

RELATED Volodymyr Zelensky to Brits: 'We will not give up and we will not lose'

Latest Headlines

Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
World News // 25 minutes ago
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
March 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine said Thursday they can get workers to repair a damaged power line that's cut off electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear plant and created fears of a radiation leak, if Russian forces allow it.
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
World News // 2 hours ago
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
March 10 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine began its third week Thursday as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv met for high-level peace talks that were aimed at ending the fighting, but instead only served to show how far apart they are.
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
World News // 10 hours ago
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
March 9 (UPI) -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved the disbursement of $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine to help cover urgent needs and mitigate the effects of the ongoing war.
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
March 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide late Wednesday after Kyiv officials said Kremlin forces bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward, leaving children and women under the debris.
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
World News // 1 day ago
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- With 95% of ballots counted Thursday, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol was declared the winner of South Korea's presidential election, narrowly edging out liberal Lee Jae-myung.
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
World News // 19 hours ago
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
March 9 (UPI) -- Germany introduced a bill that would remove a section of its criminal code prohibiting doctors from providing information about abortions, the country's justice minister said Wednesday.
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
World News // 21 hours ago
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
March 9 (UPI) -- Venezuela, one of Russia's most loyal allies in South America, has released two American citizens who'd been jailed there, U.S. officials said.
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
World News // 21 hours ago
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine Wednesday that Russian shelling has damaged a high-voltage power line to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, which is under Russian control, and that radiation could escape if it's not repaired.
Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime
March 9 (UPI) -- A Russian airstrike that killed 47 civilians in Ukraine may be a war crime, according to an investigation by Amnesty International.
British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch
World News // 1 day ago
British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch
March 9 (UPI) -- A private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler has been impounded at an airport in Britain just hours before it was scheduled to fly, officials said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement