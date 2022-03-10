Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, in February. Britain on Thursday sanctioned seven more Russian oligarchs, including the owner of the Chelsea soccer team. File Photo by Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against 7 Russian oligarchs freezing their assets and banning transactions with British individuals and businesses. The sanctions include a travel ban. The sanctions list includes Roman Abramovich, owner of the Chelsea soccer team, and industrialist Oleg Deripaska. Advertisement

The British government said in a statement Thursday that the Chelsea team will continue to operate under a license that "includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity, which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs."

"Today's sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a press statement.

The British government said an Economic Crime bill effective next week will also further and faster sanctions.

In the press statement announcing the new sanctions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

The Russian oligarchs sanctioned Thursday include:

Roman Abramovich owner of Chelsea FC and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel

Oleg Deripaska has stakes in En+ Group

Igor Sechin is the Chief Executive of Rosneft

Andrey Kostin is Chairman of VTB bank

Alexei Miller is CEO of energy company Gazprom

Nikolai Tokarev is president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft

Dmitri Lebedev is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya

The British government said it has sanctioned over 500 of Russia's most significant and financially high-value individuals, entities and subsidiaries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.