Hyundai Ioniq 5 chosen as the best car in Britain in 2022

Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle Ioniq 5 display at an event in Tokyo on Sunday. The Ioniq 5 was named the "Car of the Year" in Britain. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 10 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle Ioniq 5 was picked as this year's best car in the United Kingdom, according to the U.K. Car of the Year Awards Tuesday. That marks the South Korean automobile's second prestigious award in Europe after being chosen as the Best German Car of the Year last November. In the United States, the car also won the Good Design Award last year. Advertisement

The awards are organized by Managing Director John Challen, as well as a panel of 29 expert judges that cover the British automotive industry and decide the annual winner.

"The Hyundai IONIQ 5 feels like the future of motoring, only it's here today. The design, performance and practicality make it a fantastic proposition for those looking for an EV," Challen said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor UK chief Ashley Andrew said that the Ioniq 5 has gotten the attention of British motorists thanks to its innovative layout and efficient zero-emissions powertrain.

Hyundai introduced the mid-size crossover that has a range of some 300 miles in early 2021. It is the corporation's first model to use its own battery electric platform, called the E-GMP.

The Seoul-based company has put forth efforts to preempt the emerging EV market by announcing its plan to launch 12 new electric cars by mid-decade.

Advertisement

RELATED Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade

"The Ioniq 5 is the first South Korean vehicle to receive multiple annual awards from European countries. It has won many global admirers thanks to its attractive interiors and design," Daelim University automotive professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Hyundai currently is struggling to meet the rising demand for the Ioniq 5. But it remains to be seen whether its next model, named the Ioniq 6, will be able to draw similar success," he said.

Hyundai Motor plans to launch the Ioniq 6 later this year.