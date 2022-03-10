Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 10, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Hyundai Ioniq 5 chosen as the best car in Britain in 2022

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Hyundai Ioniq 5 chosen as the best car in Britain in 2022
Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle Ioniq 5 display at an event in Tokyo on Sunday. The Ioniq 5 was named the "Car of the Year" in Britain. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 10 (UPI) -- Hyundai Motor's electric vehicle Ioniq 5 was picked as this year's best car in the United Kingdom, according to the U.K. Car of the Year Awards Tuesday.

That marks the South Korean automobile's second prestigious award in Europe after being chosen as the Best German Car of the Year last November. In the United States, the car also won the Good Design Award last year.

Advertisement

The awards are organized by Managing Director John Challen, as well as a panel of 29 expert judges that cover the British automotive industry and decide the annual winner.

"The Hyundai IONIQ 5 feels like the future of motoring, only it's here today. The design, performance and practicality make it a fantastic proposition for those looking for an EV," Challen said in a statement.

RELATED Samsung, SK Group among Korean companies announcing help for Ukraine

Hyundai Motor UK chief Ashley Andrew said that the Ioniq 5 has gotten the attention of British motorists thanks to its innovative layout and efficient zero-emissions powertrain.

Hyundai introduced the mid-size crossover that has a range of some 300 miles in early 2021. It is the corporation's first model to use its own battery electric platform, called the E-GMP.

The Seoul-based company has put forth efforts to preempt the emerging EV market by announcing its plan to launch 12 new electric cars by mid-decade.

Advertisement
RELATED Kia says EVs will make up half of its vehicle sales by start of next decade

"The Ioniq 5 is the first South Korean vehicle to receive multiple annual awards from European countries. It has won many global admirers thanks to its attractive interiors and design," Daelim University automotive professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Hyundai currently is struggling to meet the rising demand for the Ioniq 5. But it remains to be seen whether its next model, named the Ioniq 6, will be able to draw similar success," he said.

Hyundai Motor plans to launch the Ioniq 6 later this year.

RELATED 11 Korean vehicles win top safety awards in U.S.

Latest Headlines

Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan
World News // 57 minutes ago
Chinese EV maker Xpeng starts European pre-orders for P5 sedan
March 10 (UPI) -- Chinese EV maker Xpeng has begun taking pre-orders for its P5 electric sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain sanctions 7 more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich
March 10 (UPI) -- Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against 7 Russian oligarchs freezing their assets and banning transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses. Sanctions include a travel ban.
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
World News // 2 hours ago
Chernobyl nuclear plant still without power as crews wait for halt in Russian shelling
March 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine said Thursday they can get workers to repair a damaged power line that's cut off electricity to the Chernobyl nuclear plant and created fears of a radiation leak, if Russian forces allow it.
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
Highest-level peace talks yet in Ukraine war end without deal to stop Russian attacks
March 10 (UPI) -- Russia's war in Ukraine began its third week Thursday as top diplomats from Moscow and Kyiv met for high-level peace talks that were aimed at ending the fighting, but instead only served to show how far apart they are.
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
World News // 11 hours ago
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
March 9 (UPI) -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved the disbursement of $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine to help cover urgent needs and mitigate the effects of the ongoing war.
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
March 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide late Wednesday after Kyiv officials said Kremlin forces bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward, leaving children and women under the debris.
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
World News // 1 day ago
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- With 95% of ballots counted Thursday, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol was declared the winner of South Korea's presidential election, narrowly edging out liberal Lee Jae-myung.
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
March 9 (UPI) -- Germany introduced a bill that would remove a section of its criminal code prohibiting doctors from providing information about abortions, the country's justice minister said Wednesday.
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
World News // 23 hours ago
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
March 9 (UPI) -- Venezuela, one of Russia's most loyal allies in South America, has released two American citizens who'd been jailed there, U.S. officials said.
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine Wednesday that Russian shelling has damaged a high-voltage power line to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, which is under Russian control, and that radiation could escape if it's not repaired.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with billions in emergency aid for Ukraine
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Charles Entenmann of bakery fame dies at 92
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement