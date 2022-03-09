Ukraine skeptical of new Russian cease-fire; VP Kamala Harris heads to Poland

1/5

Ukrainian refugees are seen at the Krakowiec-Korczowa crossing point at the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday. Poland has so far taken in more than a million refugees fleeing their homeland since Russia began its invasion. Photo by Vitaliy Hrabar/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- Both sides in Ukraine agreed to a new cease-fire Wednesday to allow civilians to evacuate several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, but there is skepticism as to whether Russian forces will abide by it. The new cease-fire was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Russia said it would allow civilians to flee in five cities -- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. Ukrainian officials, however, say that Russian forces have been shelling escape routes every day so far this week. Advertisement

After failed attempts to secure safe corridors for Ukrainians trying the leave the country, Kyiv's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she was hopeful Wednesday that the 12-hour cease-fire would allow the departure of noncombatants from several areas.

Vereshchuk said she is consulting with the International Red Cross about the proposed routes and called on Russia to keep its commitment to the passage without hostilities.

"People have to be able to leave the places where they are now hiding from the hail of [rockets] and the devastating fire that is killing them," she said, according to CNN.

Ukrainian officials said evacuations would resume on Wednesday in war-torn Sumy, where a Russian airstrike on Tuesday killed several people, but noted that there are hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol.

Meanwhile, the United States has agreed to send Patriot anti-missile batteries to Poland to protect allied troops in the country. There is some concern that Moscow could ultimately fire rockets toward Poland or other neighboring countries that oppose the Russian advances. Poland has been a staging area for Western forces and equipment, and U.S. President Joe Biden sent a couple thousand American troops there last month to aid NATO forces in protecting Ukraine.

On Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Poland on Wednesday as part of a three-day trip through Eastern Europe to support allied forces. Her trip comes after U.S. officials rejected the Polish government's offer to send MiG-29 fighters to a U.S. air base in Germany for use by the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, the European Union agreed Wednesday to expand sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. They add to SWIFT restrictions for Belarusian banks, add sanctions against more than 150 people and bring punitive measures against Russia's maritime industry.

