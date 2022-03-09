Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 9, 2022 / 7:39 AM

Ukraine skeptical of new Russian cease-fire; VP Kamala Harris heads to Poland

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Ukraine skeptical of new Russian cease-fire; VP Kamala Harris heads to Poland
Ukrainian refugees are seen at the Krakowiec-Korczowa crossing point at the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday. Poland has so far taken in more than a million refugees fleeing their homeland since Russia began its invasion. Photo by Vitaliy Hrabar/EPA-EFE

March 9 (UPI) -- Both sides in Ukraine agreed to a new cease-fire Wednesday to allow civilians to evacuate several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, but there is skepticism as to whether Russian forces will abide by it.

The new cease-fire was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Russia said it would allow civilians to flee in five cities -- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. Ukrainian officials, however, say that Russian forces have been shelling escape routes every day so far this week.

Advertisement

After failed attempts to secure safe corridors for Ukrainians trying the leave the country, Kyiv's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she was hopeful Wednesday that the 12-hour cease-fire would allow the departure of noncombatants from several areas.

Vereshchuk said she is consulting with the International Red Cross about the proposed routes and called on Russia to keep its commitment to the passage without hostilities.

RELATED Will Vladimir Putin threaten Ukraine with nuclear strike or surrender?

"People have to be able to leave the places where they are now hiding from the hail of [rockets] and the devastating fire that is killing them," she said, according to CNN.

Ukrainian officials said evacuations would resume on Wednesday in war-torn Sumy, where a Russian airstrike on Tuesday killed several people, but noted that there are hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the United States has agreed to send Patriot anti-missile batteries to Poland to protect allied troops in the country. There is some concern that Moscow could ultimately fire rockets toward Poland or other neighboring countries that oppose the Russian advances. Poland has been a staging area for Western forces and equipment, and U.S. President Joe Biden sent a couple thousand American troops there last month to aid NATO forces in protecting Ukraine.

RELATED Watch live: SpaceX plans to launch 48 Starlink satellites

On Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Poland on Wednesday as part of a three-day trip through Eastern Europe to support allied forces. Her trip comes after U.S. officials rejected the Polish government's offer to send MiG-29 fighters to a U.S. air base in Germany for use by the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, the European Union agreed Wednesday to expand sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. They add to SWIFT restrictions for Belarusian banks, add sanctions against more than 150 people and bring punitive measures against Russia's maritime industry.

Scenes from the Russian war on Ukraine

Ukrainians and participants attend a march to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tokyo on March 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control

Latest Headlines

IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
World News // 8 hours ago
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian regulators said they have lost contact with the safeguards monitoring systems at the Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian forces took control of it, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday.
Ukrainian refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy
March 8 (UPI) -- Humanitarian escape routes began flowing with Ukrainian refugees on Tuesday as Russian forces continued their assault across the Eastern European nation and officials said more than 2 million people have now fled.
Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control
World News // 14 hours ago
Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control
March 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday dismissed Poland's proposal to transfer all of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany.
European Commission to end dependence on Russian gas by 2030
World News // 14 hours ago
European Commission to end dependence on Russian gas by 2030
March 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission proposed a plan Tuesday to end its dependence on Russian gas in response to invasion of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky to Brits: 'We will not give up and we will not lose'
World News // 15 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky to Brits: 'We will not give up and we will not lose'
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional message to the British House of Commons on Tuesday that his people will not give up their fight against Russia.
Starbucks, McDonald's close all Russia stores over attack on Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
Starbucks, McDonald's close all Russia stores over attack on Ukraine
March 8 (UPI) -- McDonald's and Starbucks are both temporarily closing all of their locations in Russia over the ongoing "humanitarian crisis" in Ukraine, the companies announced separately Tuesday.
Luxury automakers Ferrari, Lamborghini cease production in Russia
World News // 16 hours ago
Luxury automakers Ferrari, Lamborghini cease production in Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- Luxury automakers Ferrari and Lamborghini on Tuesday added their names to the growing list of motor vehicle companies that have suspended production and business operations inside Russia.
WHO announces support for COVID-19 booster shots
World News // 18 hours ago
WHO announces support for COVID-19 booster shots
March 8 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization reversed its position on COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday and is now recommending the additional vaccine shot.
Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments
World News // 18 hours ago
Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments
March 8 (UPI) -- Chinese government-backed hackers have breached at least six U.S. state government networks since last May, Mandiant cybersecurity firm confirmed Tuesday in a new report.
Residents say they didn't hear alarms during London apartment tower fire
World News // 18 hours ago
Residents say they didn't hear alarms during London apartment tower fire
March 8 (UPI) -- Residents of a London-area high-rise called Whitechapel Tower -- which caught fire and burned for hours on Monday -- say they never heard fire alarms in the building when the blaze began.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control
Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
Heads of U.S. intelligence say Russian forces acting with 'reckless disregard'
Authorities arrest Proud Boys leader, charge him in Jan. 6 attack
Authorities arrest Proud Boys leader, charge him in Jan. 6 attack
Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments
Report: Beijing-backed hackers breach at least 6 U.S. state governments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement