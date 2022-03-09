Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 9, 2022 / 11:26 PM

IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war

By Darryl Coote
IMF disburses $1.4B to Ukraine to mitigate effects of war
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday disbursed $1.4 billion to Ukraine to help mitigate the effects of the ongoing war. Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/ UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved the disbursement of $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine to help cover urgent needs and mitigate the effects of the ongoing war.

The money will be disbursed under the Rapid Financing Instrument, which is available to member countries to meet urgent balance of payment needs in times of crisis, and equals to about 50% of Ukraine's quota in the IMF, the global lender said in a release emailed to UPI.

Advertisement

The IMF added that Ukraine has canceled its existing stand-by lending arrangement to work with the lender on an appropriate economic program to rehabilitate and grow the country "when conditions permit."

The IMF with the World Bank announced last week that it was working on a package for Ukraine, and the money released Wednesday is on top of the $700 million the IMF disbursed to Ukraine in December and the $2.7 billion provided in IMF Special Drawing Rights it received in late summer.

RELATED Pelosi promises standalone COVID relief bill after funds stripped from omnibus

The World Bank on Monday also approved a $723 million loans and grants package for Ukraine to help it provide critical services, including wages for hospitals workers, pensions and social programs.

Advertisement

Ukraine had requested the funds through the IMF's RFI amid its ongoing war with Russia that erupted following the Kremlin's invasion of the Eastern European country late last month.

According to United Nations data, at least 406 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 801 injured as of midnight Tuesday and more than 2.1 million have fled the country.

RELATED Lawmakers push for 'equitable action' to fund fight against climate change

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, said Ukraine's financing needs "are large urgent and could rise significantly as the war continues."

She also complimented Kyiv's emergency policy response to the war as having been "remarkable."

Among its financial moves, Ukraine has introduced measures to preserve that ability of foreign exchange reserves and reduced uncertainty of the exchange rate. Its national bank established a new liquidity facility and introduced regulatory forbearance measures, and despite limiting cash withdrawals it has not done the same for cashless transactions.

RELATED Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials

It has also maintained all its debt obligations, she said.

"Against this extraordinary background, the IMF has approved critical financial support," Georgieva said. "This should be instrumental in catalyzing the large-scale mobilization of additional concessional financing that will be required to help fill the financing gap and mitigate the economic impacts of the war."

Once the war is over and a damages assessment has been performed, additional support is expected to be provided, she said.

Advertisement

"The fund expresses its deepest sympathy to the Ukrainian people in these extraordinarily difficult times and will remain closely engaged with the Ukrainian authorities."

Latest Headlines

Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
World News // 16 hours ago
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
March 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of genocide late Wednesday after Kyiv officials said Kremlin forces bombed a children's hospital and a maternity ward, leaving children and women under the debris.
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
World News // 16 hours ago
Conservative Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election
SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- With 95% of ballots counted Thursday, conservative Yoon Suk-yeol was declared the winner of South Korea's presidential election, narrowly edging out liberal Lee Jae-myung.
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
World News // 10 hours ago
Germany moves to change abortion law passed in 1933
March 9 (UPI) -- Germany introduced a bill that would remove a section of its criminal code prohibiting doctors from providing information about abortions, the country's justice minister said Wednesday.
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
World News // 12 hours ago
Venezuela releases 2 Americans from jail after meeting with U.S. officials
March 9 (UPI) -- Venezuela, one of Russia's most loyal allies in South America, has released two American citizens who'd been jailed there, U.S. officials said.
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
March 9 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine Wednesday that Russian shelling has damaged a high-voltage power line to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station, which is under Russian control, and that radiation could escape if it's not repaired.
Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime
March 9 (UPI) -- A Russian airstrike that killed 47 civilians in Ukraine may be a war crime, according to an investigation by Amnesty International.
British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch
World News // 15 hours ago
British officials impound private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch
March 9 (UPI) -- A private jet believed to be used by wealthy Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler has been impounded at an airport in Britain just hours before it was scheduled to fly, officials said Wednesday.
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
World News // 1 day ago
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian regulators said they have lost contact with the safeguards monitoring systems at the Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian forces took control of it, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday.
Ukrainian refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian refugees begin fleeing through escape routes; Russian airstrike hits Sumy
March 8 (UPI) -- Humanitarian escape routes began flowing with Ukrainian refugees on Tuesday as Russian forces continued their assault across the Eastern European nation and officials said more than 2 million people have now fled.
Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control
World News // 1 day ago
Pentagon dismisses Poland's proposal to transfer MiG-29 jets to U.S. control
March 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday dismissed Poland's proposal to transfer all of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl nuclear plant
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Officials fear possible radiation leak after Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power in Ukraine
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide after airstrikes destroy children's hospital, maternity ward
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Potential bomb cyclone expected to wallop Northeast with heavy snow
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Democrats, GOP hammer out $1.5T spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement