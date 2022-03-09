South Korea presidential election too close to call after voters turn out in high numbers

1/8

The race between main candidates Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party and Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party was a dead heat according to exit polls late on Wednesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, March 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's presidential race is too close to call, exit polls said Wednesday after voting ended in a hotly contested election between a pair of unpopular candidates vying to lead the country for the next five years. A joint exit poll conducted by broadcasters KBS, SBS and MBC found Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party with a slight lead over Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, 48.4% to 47.4%. Advertisement

A separate poll by broadcaster JTBC had Lee with an edge of 48.4% to Yoon's 47.7%.

Voter turnout was high against a backdrop of runaway housing prices, a fractious gender divide among younger Koreans and widening income inequality.

As of 6 p.m., election officials said that 75.7% of the country's 44 million eligible voters had cast a ballot, up from 72.7% at the same time in the 2017 presidential election that put Moon Jae-in in office.

Polls for the general public closed at 6 p.m. but a special extended session for COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine ran until 7:30 p.m in order to minimize contact. South Korea is in the midst of a massive spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant and reported a record high of more than 340,000 new infections on Wednesday.

Voters turned out in large numbers at about 14,500 polling stations early on election day, lining up before being given hand sanitizer and clear plastic gloves to cast their ballots. The heavy participation started with early voting last Friday and Saturday that saw a record turnout of almost 37%, reflecting the close nature of the race.

However, neither candidate personally resonated with the public during a campaign season that was dominated by scandals and mudslinging. Many voters framed the race between Lee, the brusque 57-year-old former governor of Gyeonggi Province, and Yoon, the 61-year-old former prosecutor-general with a penchant for verbal gaffes, as a choice between the lesser of two evils.

"Many of my friends don't like anybody and didn't want to vote," Kim Bo-yeon, 26, said outside of a polling station in Seoul. "But I think it's important, especially for young people. We have to find good jobs in the future."

Kim said she was ultimately motivated by the progressive policies and the history of Lee's incumbent Democratic Party.

"I am voting for the party, not for [Lee]," she said. "But I hope he will do a good job."

Others wanted their ballot to express dissatisfaction with Moon's administration, particularly on economic issues.

"[Moon] wasn't what I wanted," said Cho Joo-ri, 29, as she lined up to vote.

She said some of Moon's policies backfired, such as a minimum wage hike that sparked a revolt among employers and ultimately made it more difficult to find work.

Above all, for many younger voters, soaring real estate prices that Moon's government never managed to corral remained the biggest issue on election day.

"It's become impossible to imagine buying a place these days," Cho said.

Both candidates have been also dogged by scandals large and small during their campaigns, some of which threaten to drag on after the election.

Lee faces allegations that he was connected to a corrupt real-estate development project while he was mayor of Seongnam. Yoon's troubles include accusations that his wife was involved in manipulating stock prices, a case that is still under investigation.

Serious challenges await whoever takes office in May on the foreign policy front, with a resurgent North Korean nuclear weapons program looming and a deepening rivalry between the United States and China that Seoul will have to navigate.

Lee has said he will continue to pursue Moon's policies of engagement with North Korea -- while Yoon said he'll look to strengthen South Korea's alliance with the United States and has taken a hard-line stance toward the North, even raising the notion of preemptive strikes.

A winner of the election likely won't be announced until well after midnight, according to the National Election Commission.