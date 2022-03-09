Russian bombing that killed 47 Ukraine civilians may be a war crime

1/3

Rescuers dismantle rubble from a destroyed school after Russian troops shelled the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Amnesty International Wednesday said the bombing killed 47 civilians. Amnesty called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the air strike as a war crime. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian State Emergency Service | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A Russian airstrike that killed 47 civilians in Ukraine may be a war crime, according to an investigation by Amnesty International. In a press statement Wednesday Amnesty said the March 3 attack using at least eight unguided "dumb bombs" in Chernihiv, Ukraine, killed people waiting in line for bread. Advertisement

Several buildings were damaged.

"The air strike that hit the streets of Chernihiv shocks the conscience. This was a merciless, indiscriminate attack on people as they went about their daily business in their homes, streets and shops," said Joanne Mariner, Amnesty International's Crisis Response Director.

Amnesty International called on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate the air strike as a war crime and all states to cooperate in an inquiry to ensure accountability.

The organization said it was not able to identify a legitimate military target at or near the scene of the Russian air strike. Imagery and witness testimony showed eight munitions dropped in succession, killing 38 men and nine women, most of whom are believed to have been waiting in line for food at the time of the attack.

Alina, a 21-year-old witness to the bombing, told Amnesty International investigators: "I heard a very, very loud buzzing, and I felt our building shaking. It was as if our flat was inflating. ... And then after two seconds, I heard the windows get blown out into the courtyard. Our building shook a lot; I thought there would be no walls left."

She said she called her grandmother to a corridor with her and they laid on the ground. She said that likely saved their lives.

Alina's parents were in the street when the bombs fell. They survived after deciding not to join the bread line because it was too long.

Yulia Matvienko, a 33-year-old mother of three was home when the bombs hit.

"Everything started to suddenly crumble and fall. The children screamed. For several seconds, it was like there was silence and time stood still, Matvienko told Amnesty International, "Then I dragged my children out from under the rubble. Blood was flowing down me, and I dragged my children out."

She said the children were not injured.