Monday's fire broke out on the 17th floor of the 21-story building. Some residents say that they never heard a fire alarm go off. Photo courtesy London Fire Brigade Twitter

March 8 (UPI) -- Residents of a London-area high-rise called Whitechapel Tower -- which caught fire and burned for hours on Monday -- say they never heard fire alarms in the building when the blaze began. The residents said that there weren't audible alarms, according to a management company for the 21-story building. Advertisement

One resident also said that others had even complained multiple times about the lack of alarms, along with the building's "stay put" policy and the risk of fires on the wooden balconies.

That resident told The Guardian that two other companies also manage the building, which may be why the concerns were never fully resolved.

"If I did not hear the persistent knocks of my neighbors, I would probably still be asleep," one resident told the Evening Standard.

The fire broke out Monday on the building's 17th floor, where authorities said they rescued a woman at one point.

"She was given fire survival advice by control officers until firefighters located her," London Fire Brigade Commander Chris Jenner said in a statement.

"Fire crews used a fire escape hood to help lead the woman to safety via the internal staircase."

The cause of Monday's fire is not yet known, but it reminded some of the Grenfell Tower fire in London five years ago, which killed 72 people.

In January, attorneys for the victims' families testified during a hearing that there were failures inside the London Fire Brigade that "contributed to loss of life."