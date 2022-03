1/2

Britain's Prince Andrew does not admit any guilt or wrongdoing in the settlement with Virginia Giuffre. File Photo by Richard Wainwright/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Prince Andrew has paid the entire amount owed under a settlement agreement with a woman who accused the royal family member of sexual assault, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The stipulation of dismissal documents were filed in U.S. District Court in New York. Once signed by Judge Lewis Kaplan, they will officially bring the lawsuit to an end. Advertisement

Virginia Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew in August, accusing him of sexually assaulting her on at least three occasions in the United States and Britain when she was 17.

They settled the civil case on Feb. 15. The payment is the final step in the process. Under the agreement, Andrew will not admit any guilt or wrongdoing. He has maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but it includes a "substantial" donation to Giuffre's victim support charity, according to the court documents.

Both sides have agreed to cover their own legal costs.

Giuffre was among many women assaulted by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex abuse charges in 2019. She alleged Epstein arranged for the Duke of York to sexually abuse her.

Advertisement

In January, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and duties, while his social media accounts were purged.